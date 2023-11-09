Image Source: Getty Images

i think so FTSE 100 Dividend stocks are now too cheap to miss. That’s why I’m considering adding them to my Stocks and Shares ISA next time I have extra cash to invest.

glencore

Commodity-hungry China’s latest export data may make for grim study for mining giant glencore (LSE:Glen). This shows that external shipments declined by 6.4% in October, which suggests that the decline in metal prices may continue further.

But that doesn’t stop me from being an avid dip-buyer. I believe the danger lies in the company’s low valuations. It currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9.1x.

I also believe that miners’ prices for copper, aluminium, iron ore and other raw materials will rise over the next decade, allowing profits (and by extension Glencore’s share price) to rise from current levels.

Demand for industrial metals is expected to be driven by a combination of the following:

Strong economic growth in emerging markets.

Rapidly increasing global population.

Technological advancements that are increasing the sales of electronic products.

Continuous urbanization in developing areas.

Huge spending on infrastructure in the West.

Accelerating demand for green technologies (such as renewable energy hardware and electric vehicles).

I think Glencore may be the best way for me to capitalize on the new commodity supercycle. As well as producing huge quantities of metal, it also has a significant marketing division that helps investors avoid risk. After all, digging for raw materials is an extremely complex and expensive endeavor.

Today, the company also offers an impressive dividend yield of 7.6%. I think it offers excellent all-round value at recent prices.

HSBC Holdings

I would also like to add HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) shares in my portfolio. Like Glencore, this could prove to be an effective way for me to take advantage of rising economic growth rates in developing regions.

Like the mining giant, the Asia-focused company also faces uncertainty in the near future as China’s economy falters. It is particularly sensitive to the continued decline in the country’s real estate sector. The FTSE 100 bank set aside $500 million during the third quarter to cover these industry difficulties.

However, I still believe that the potential long-term benefits of owning HSBC shares outweigh these concerns. Demand for financial products is expected to accelerate as population and wealth levels continue to grow rapidly in Asian regions.

The bank has increased its global customer base to 39 million, making it the second largest bank after the UK. barclays, This number should also continue to grow rapidly as the company invests heavily in its fastest-growing areas. It is spending $6 billion between 2021 and 2025 to boost profits in China, Hong Kong and Singapore alone.

Today, HSBC shares trade at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9x. They also offer a hefty dividend yield of 8.3%. I think the bank is too cheap right now to ignore.

Posted 8.3% and 7.6% dividend yields! The post These Great FTSE 100 Shares Are on Sale appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. Royston Wild has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends Barclays PLC and HSBC Holdings. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com