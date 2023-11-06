November 6, 2023
7th Community Call with CTO Troy Hua 11/05/2023


Some key points:

First question:

other question:

Third question:

Fourth question:

5th question:

third part

Source: medium.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Chinese consumers are turning away from big Western brands

Chinese consumers are turning away from big Western brands

November 6, 2023
Impressive new plastic heals itself, can be recycled and nourishes marine life

Impressive new plastic heals itself, can be recycled and nourishes marine life

November 6, 2023

You may have missed

Chinese consumers are turning away from big Western brands

Chinese consumers are turning away from big Western brands

November 6, 2023
Impressive new plastic heals itself, can be recycled and nourishes marine life

Impressive new plastic heals itself, can be recycled and nourishes marine life

November 6, 2023
Vasapada

Vasapada | Bekali Kempuan Entrepreneurship Pada Anak Sejak Dini

November 6, 2023
NYU business professor says Gen Z remote workers ‘probably not going to become CEOs’ and will likely lag behind their office peers.

NYU business professor says Gen Z remote workers ‘probably not going to become CEOs’ and will likely lag behind their office peers.

November 6, 2023
Major investors lauded for voting in favor of green solutions at Big Oil AGM

Major investors lauded for voting in favor of green solutions at Big Oil AGM

November 6, 2023
Aptos, ApeCoin, Avalanche (AVAX), ROSE Prepare for More Pollution

Aptos, ApeCoin, Avalanche (AVAX), ROSE Prepare for More Pollution

November 6, 2023