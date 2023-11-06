7th Community Call with CTO Troy Hua 11/05/2023

Some key points:

Growth in Southeast Asia: ReadON ranked 2nd on Google Play in the ‘News’ category. One-year anniversary approaching: benefits for Cato NFT holders, third RBB season with sponsor. Nearly 25% of transactions on the Linea mainnet were on ReadOn’s content hub right after release. The team is working on new products for the Telegram and TON ecosystem. Third raffle in November.

In the first part of the community call, Troy shared with us some more new developments going on.

In the second part, we collected some questions from the community and Troy answered.

And in the third part, we had some open questions and answers.

Troy: For the first topic, I’d like to introduce some progress in our user growth. Over the past few months, the team has put a lot of effort into user growth in the Southeast Asian region, as we see a lot of potential in the relevant product market in the region.

Now we have made some good progress on this: in the category of ‘News’ section in Indonesia, we have reached the second place in Google Play, just below Twitter Lite. So we also have a good trend, I think in the short future, it is possible for us to reach the top, number one app in the news section in Indonesia. We’ll probably send out a tweet about this later with our team. We achieved this by working with local communities, TikTok KOLs, and we also designed and implemented a unique invitation program.

We will double down on this growth strategy not only in the Southeast Asia region, but also in other countries. We recently added Hindi and Turkish to the languages ​​we support so far. And we’re expecting very good user growth in these new countries as well.

The second topic I’d like to cover is that we’re approaching the one year anniversary of our ReadOn app. Many users sent us screenshots of how many days they have been with ReadOn and the number is getting close to 365. So we are planning a one year anniversary event. We still have some details about the event that have not been finalized yet. But in general, it will consist of two parts:

First, the benefits for Cato NFT holders. The team is always very conservative in releasing new NFTs, like the RBB Box, you will see how many NFTs we control. That is why we appreciate the trust of Cato holders and always consider them our biggest investors. So the one year anniversary is an important part for Cato holders.

The second part deals with the third season of RBB campaigns and in the meantime, we will also share some progress with our important partners who will be sponsors for the third season. So this season is a little different from the last two seasons. We have got a sponsor and the name of the topic will be given by the sponsor.

Things we’re working on right now. You may have noticed that we recently worked with Linea, a very popular Layer 2, and we released Content Hub which has been greatly appreciated by our users. And about 25% of transactions on the Linea mainnet were on ReadOn’s content hub.

So we actually show great success there. And we want to take things forward.

In addition to customizing the content hub and integrating the product into ReadOn’s main app, the team is working on a new product on Telegram and Tons. There are 8 billion MAUs on Telegram and we see great potential in the ecosystem of both Telegram and TON. I believe this will drive ReadON’s next growth.

You may have noticed in the main app that we are not seeing many new features as most of the team is working heavily on new products for Telegram and the Ton ecosystem.

First question:

When will the next raffle be held? And are there more raffles ahead of us or will the next raffle be the last one?

Troy: So the third raffle will be released in November, and we have a sponsor for it. Unlike the last one, like we poll our community and we come up with a theme, but it’s going to be something predefined by our sponsor.

The dates have not been finalized yet but it will be sometime in this month. And will we have more raffles in the future, yes too. We will have more raffles in the future. And we’ll explore how we can use raffles to grow and support our community.

other question:

New language options were added recently. Traditional Chinese, Hindi, Turkish. And as I understand, not all existing languages ​​evolved in the same way. Can you give us a basic idea of ​​how you proceed with different languages?

Troy:

We added new languages ​​based on the growth of our users in the respective regions. Actually, most languages ​​have developed in this way. There are some technical differences: For some languages, we don’t have localized content yet. For example, Hindi and Turkish, the content acquisition team (is like a small team within our larger team) is working on collecting local content, including content originally written in this language.

And secondly, I think we support translation for as many languages ​​as we can so far, but we use three engines in conjunction. Some of them are using Open AI as an API, some of them are using DeepL, and some of them are using Google Translate. And in terms of quality, Open AI is at first place, DeepL is at second place and Google is at third place. But in terms of coverage, Google Translator covers all the content, DeepL comes in second place, Open AI comes in third place.

Third question:

Are you looking to increase the prize pool in Pick?

Yes, we are actually working on adding read tokens to the prize pool as well. We may have some options here:

– A READ token reward pool is being added, in which users will have to stake $READ to receive $READ.

– Adding additional $READ as a benefit for NFT holders.

I think one is a little more complicated than the other but makes more sense, you have people involved in different time periods so it makes more sense.

Fourth question:

Will my testnet token be converted to mainnet token? Are there any specific steps I can take to be eligible for any airdrops once $READ hits mainnet?

Yes, of course, we are using $READ tokens as the primary reward in most of our campaigns. This will be an important factor for the $READ airdrop when the mainnet is released.

5th question:

What can I do with my $READ test token? Should we expect some more uses for it soon?

Yes. We’re designing a few things right now.

– Additional pick pool, where users can bet on $READ to receive $READ

– Special edition of RBB Box that requires users to spend $READ to get a special reward that is not available in normal RBB.

third part

How do you control inflation of $READ tokens?

Troy: That’s a great question. So I think we control points inflation quite well, like, there are two types of rewards or additional benefits, the inflation of tokens can come from two things: If, let’s say, the user completes certain tasks. And receives the token, it will be increased depending on how many users there are and how many days the token is in the ecosystem. So we don’t want to go down that path. It will be somewhat like a pick prize pool, it will be a fixed prize. Therefore the total number of tokens will not be increased based on the number of users. And the second thing is that we have some reward system for NFT holders, but we control the number of NFTs, so we don’t worry that $READ will be inflated based on NFT rewards.

Wayne Mainnet? Will it be 2024?

Yes, right now I’m pretty sure it could be 2024. What is preventing us from fully releasing it on the mainnet at this time are some technical issues. First of all, we need to find a very reliable service provider. We are working on our own app series and also service providers, and that’s a very new thing. So we will need some time to see who can provide reliable services. And the team needs to spend resources not only in terms of time but also money. To create this app series we have to spend money so we want to choose a good provider. And the second thing is that we need to choose what is the base chain for the app chain, should we have layer 2 based on Ethereum, or layer 3 which will reduce gas and be based on layer 2. So there are definitely some technical things we need to resolve before we launch on the mainnet.

Source: medium.com