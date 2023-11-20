79 Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Buy it: Perfect Pot, $115 $165 at our location

Heston Cooking Nano Bond Skillet

BA Food Director Chris Morocco reaches for his Heston NanoBond Sauté Pan more than anything else in his kitchen. Its molecularly-bonded titanium coating makes it incredibly durable and great at conducting heat. It is on sale at a 20% discount along with the rest of the NanoBond, CopperBond and ProBond products.

More deals from Heston:

If you want to buy this great cookware, we definitely recommend it – but it comes at a hefty price, even at a discount.

Buy it: Nanobond 10-Piece Titanium Ultimate Cookware Set, $1,440, $1,800 at Heston

countertop appliance deals

KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer

If you’re looking for a holiday gift for a friend who just moved into their first home, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is definitely a classic — and the most classic version of the Classic Series appliance. Get the Classic Tilt-Head model now for a full $100 off.

Buy it: KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $230 at Amazon $330

KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer

The Artisan series differs from the Classic in a few ways: You can buy it with a stainless steel or glass bowl (the Classic only comes with stainless), it’s available in more colors than the Classic, and it has the 5- Quart capacity compared to 4.5. Both are bow-headed models.

Buy it: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield at Amazon $350 $460

KitchenAid Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

The main difference between tilt-head and bowl-lift mixers is capacity. KitchenAid’s Professional Series bowl-lift mixers come with 7-quart capacity bowls, meaning they’re able to accommodate dough for 13 dozen cookies, eight loaves, or eight pounds of potatoes. If you’re short on counter space, this model isn’t for you, as it’s tall and heavy. But if you’re regularly baking large batches, this might be the upgrade you need — especially because it’s a whopping $200 off at Target right now.

Source: www.bonappetit.com