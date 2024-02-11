£74 billion savings gap threatens family finances

According to a report, Britain has a savings deficit of £74 billion and more than half of working-age households do not have enough money to cover a major hit to their finances.

A study by the Resolution Foundation found that 51 percent did not have three months’ worth of income in savings in case of major problems such as unemployment, illness or relationship breakdown.

The think-tank calculated that they would need a combined £74 billion of additional savings to meet that limit.

Some 30 per cent had less than £1,000 saved for a ‘rainy day’, 12 per cent revealed they had less than £100 and 5 per cent had no savings at all.

The report found that many people are not saving enough to have adequate income in retirement.

It called for an increase in auto enrollment pension savings and allowed savers to borrow up to £15,000 or 20 per cent from their pension pot to help them get through tough times. Currently, no one can opt out until the age of 55.

Mubeen Haq, chief executive of the Aberdeen Financial Fairness Trust, which backed the study, said: ‘Britain is not a country of savers.

‘Many people have little to fall back on, as they lack the rainy day respite that prevents a drama from turning into a crisis.’

The findings come despite Britain experiencing an increase in savings during the pandemic.

‘As previous research shows, most of these improvements were experienced by higher-income households,’ the report said.

‘Low-income households were more likely to see minimal, or even negative, changes in their family finances.

‘As a result, despite the overall increase in savings during the pandemic, the UK still faces a significant issue of worryingly low precautionary savings balances.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk