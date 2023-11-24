71% of Warren Buffett's $357 billion portfolio is invested in just 4 stocks

When? Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 0.35%) (BRK.B 0.22%) Whether CEO Warren Buffett focuses on stocks or the U.S. economy, investors pay close attention. That’s because the Oracle of Omaha has a phenomenal investment track record. Since becoming CEO in the mid-1960s, he has led his company’s Class A shares to an annual return of 19.8% (through December 31, 2022), which is double the 9.9% annual total return including dividends generated by the benchmark . S&P 500 On the same timeline.

The “formula” for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway’s success is no secret. Buffett and his right-hand man, Executive Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, willingly share the qualities they look for in businesses and management teams that often lead to winning investments.

But a factor that doesn’t get enough credit for Berkshire Hathaway’s success is portfolio concentration. Warren Buffett and his team of investors strongly believe in putting large amounts of capital to work on their best ideas. Of the $357 billion portfolio that Buffett and his team oversee, consisting of 51 securities, 71% of invested assets are currently tied up in just four stocks.

Apple: $173,672,648,862 (48.6% of invested assets)

During Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting in May, Buffett mentioned tech stocks Apple (AAPL 0.35%) has been described as “better than any business we own.”

At the time Buffett made this comment, Berkshire had full ownership of railroad BNSF and major insurer GEICO, as well as small equity positions. johnson and johnson And Procter & Gamble, J&J is one of only two publicly traded companies with a AAA credit rating, while P&G boasts one of the longest annual streaks of dividend increases among publicly traded companies. And yet, Buffett considers Apple the group’s best business.

What Apple brings to the Oracle of Omaha is predictability in many ways. For starters, it’s one of the most recognized brands in the world, and it has an exceptionally loyal base of customers. A report released in 2021 by research group CIRP found that nearly 90% of iPhone buyers stick with the brand when making their next purchase. Was next-closest in loyalty rate SAMSUNGWhich didn’t even reach the 70% loyalty-rate mark.

Apple also offers plenty of innovation. At the helm of iPhone, which leads the US in smartphone market share, CEO Tim Cook is overseeing a steady shift toward subscription services. Apple isn’t putting aside the physical devices that brought it fame. Rather, it is evolving into a more diversified company that will drive even greater customer loyalty, as well as increase its operating margins over time.

The best part is that Apple’s capital-return program is unmatched. If you thought Warren Buffett buying back more than $72 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock since July 2018 was impressive, you’d be surprised. Apple has bought back more than $600 billion worth of its own stock since starting its share-repurchase program in 2013. These buybacks are progressively increasing Berkshire’s ownership stake in Apple.

Bank of America: $30,964,903,140 (8.7% of invested assets)

Although this is a far second fiddle from Apple, Bank of America (BAC -0.10% ) Berkshire Hathaway has approximately $31 billion of invested assets.

There is no doubt that the financial sector is Buffett’s favorite sector to work in at Berkshire. In particular, he is a big fan of bank stocks. Even though banks are cyclical and may struggle with higher loan losses and loan delinquencies during recessions, the US economy spends a disproportionate amount of time expanding relative to contracting. This allows bank stocks to grow their loan portfolios over time and benefit from the natural expansion of the US economy.

But there are likely more than just macro factors influencing Warren Buffett’s love for BofA stock. In particular, Bank of America is the most interest-sensitive of the large banks. With the Federal Reserve launching its sharpest rate-hike cycle in four decades, no money-center bank has benefited more than BofA.

Bank of America’s technology investments are also paying off. The company’s efforts to promote digitalization have led to a steady increase in the percentage of users banking digitally, as well as the percentage of loan sales completed online or through mobile apps. Less personal interaction has allowed BofA to consolidate some of its branches and reduce its expenses.

And let’s not forget that the Oracle of Omaha loves a good value. Bank of America is trading below its book value and yielding north of 3%.

American Express: $24,645,835,392 (6.9% of invested assets)

credit-service provider American Express (AXP 0.92%) is the third-largest stake in Berkshire Hathaway’s $357 billion portfolio. This 30-year holding is about 7% of invested assets.

Like Bank of America, AmEx, as American Express is commonly known, benefits from a long period of economic expansion. Since the end of World War II in 1945, the US has experienced 12 recessions, only three of which lasted more than 12 months and none of which lasted longer than 18 months. By comparison, there have been some expansions that have lasted between four and 12 years. This period of growth allows financial stocks to flourish.

What really impresses American Express is its ability to play both sides of the transaction counter. It is the domestic No. 3 credit card network in terms of purchasing volume, and it also acts as a lender to consumers and businesses. In other words, it is collecting fees from merchants for facilitating transactions, as well as annual fees and interest income from its cardholders. Being able to double dip can increase its profits during a long period of expansion.

Another reason for AmEx’s long-term success story is its customers. American Express has an extensive track record of attracting high earners. Cardholders with above-average incomes are less likely to change their spending habits during a minor economic downturn. For AmEx, this means less chance of disruption during a recession.

Berkshire Hathaway is also generating significant annual income from its position in American Express. Buffett and his team at AmEx are earning a 28.3% annual yield relative to Berkshire’s $8.49-per-share cost base.

Coca-Cola: $22,904,000,000 (6.4% of invested assets)

The fourth and final stock, collectively with Apple, Bank of America and American Express, accounts for 71% of the $357 billion portfolio that Warren Buffett oversees at Berkshire Hathaway, the beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO 0.67%). Coca-Cola is Buffett’s longest continuously held stock (since 1988).

Coca-Cola is a consumer staple stock, which simply means it is a non-cyclical company that provides products (beverages) that consumers will buy regardless of how well or poorly the US or global economy is performing. . This stability of demand leads to highly predictable operating cash flows.

Another thing working in Coca-Cola’s favor is its brand awareness. It is the most valuable food and beverage brand globally, and has been the most chosen brand by consumers over the past decade according to Kantar’s annual “Brand Footprint” report. Consumers purchase Coca-Cola products from store shelves approximately 6 billion times each year. This is an example of exceptionally strong brand loyalty.

Geographic diversity is another achievement for Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola has operations in every other country except North Korea, Cuba, and Russia (due to its ongoing war with Ukraine), and has a vast beverage portfolio with 26 brands, at least 1. Produces billions of dollars. annual sales. The company has been able to rely on developed countries for consistent cash flow year after year, while turning to emerging markets to drive organic growth.

Keeping with the theme, Coca-Cola is also a source of income. It has increased its base annual dividend for 61 consecutive years. Given Berkshire’s exceptionally low cost basis of $3.2475 on Coca-Cola, Buffett’s company is generating about a 57% annual yield relative to costs on the beverage giant.

Source: www.fool.com