700 passengers left stranded without toilet for 8 hours after Eurostar train breaks down

Hundreds of passengers heading to Amsterdam were left stranded for hours on a Eurostar train in London.

Overhead electrical wires fell on the train, knocking out power.

Passengers said the toilets were packed and they did not get much food or water.

A Eurostar train broke down 30 minutes after leaving London’s St Pancras station on Thursday, leaving nearly 700 passengers stranded, the BBC reports.

According to reports, the train left for Amsterdam at 8.16 am but stopped at the entrance of the Channel Tunnel, which connects England with France.

The train was damaged after several overhead power lines fell, Eurostar said in a statement on X, Earlier known as Twitter.

“The situation was complicated due to the condition of the train and the track infrastructure,” Eurostar said in another post on X.

According to the BBC, several passengers said they had to go without power or toilets for up to eight hours.

Ben Williams, a passenger on the train, told The Independent that four or five hours after the train broke down, passengers were given a free meal each.

Ashley Furlong, a Politico reporter and passenger on the train, wrote in a Politico article that she received no updates from Eurostar for several hours.

Furlong wrote, “With toilets full, people becoming increasingly hungry and thirsty, and communication from train staff minimal, goodwill quickly dissipates.”

A Eurostar spokesperson told The Independent that it apologized for the incident and was moving passengers back to London.

“Given the complex situation due to the condition of the train and the track infrastructure, it means certain safety procedures will have to be followed before the train can proceed,” the spokesperson said.

“All affected passengers on board the flight will be provided refreshments in London and will be given enhanced compensation,” he said.

Eurostar said in a post on Thursday That the train was “running” and arrangements were being made to take passengers back to London. Eurostar did not say whether the train or passengers had already reached the city.

This is not the first time that passengers are stranded after a train breaks down. In January, passengers were trapped on an Amtrak train for 29 hours after another train derailed. In August 2022, passengers were stranded in the undersea Eurotunnel for five hours after a Le Shuttle train broke down.

Eurostar did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

