(Bloomberg) — Alphabet Inc. will pay $700 million and change its Google Play policies to settle claims that the App Store illegally dominates the Android mobile applications market, brought by attorneys general of nearly three dozen states and consumers. Will resolve antitrust complaints brought.

The deal disclosed in a court filing late Monday calls for changes to Google Play policies designed to reduce barriers to competition in the markets for app distribution and payment processing. The lawsuits, grouped together in federal court in California, threatened billions of dollars in revenue generated from the sale and distribution of apps through Google Play.

“This agreement builds on the choice and flexibility of Android, maintains strong security protections, and preserves Google’s ability to compete with makers of other operating systems”, and investments in the Android ecosystem for users and developers. It does, Wilson White, Google’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a statement.

A federal jury in San Francisco this month sided with Epic Games Inc. on claims that Google Play app distribution, payment and fee policies are unlawful.

The state attorney general alleged that Google used anti-competitive tactics to stifle competition and ensure that developers had no way other than going through the Google Play store to reach users in their complaint filed in 2021. There is no option. In a separate class action on behalf of approximately 21 million consumers. Google was accused of raising Android app prices by taking up to 30% of Google Play transactions.

Alphabet announced a temporary settlement with states and consumers in September without disclosing financial details. Monday’s filing said all 50 states, the District of Columbia and two US territories have now joined the agreement. The technology company separately settled Match Group Inc.’s claims ahead of a trial that began with Epic in San Francisco in early November.

The settlement creates a $630 million general fund to benefit consumers and a $70 million fund to resolve state claims for penalties, restitution, payments and fees.

The case is In re Google Play Store Antitrust Litigation, 21-MD-02981, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

