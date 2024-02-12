$700 billion insurance product is powering US credit market rally

(Bloomberg) — An insurance product that consumers use to help fund their retirement is selling at record levels, boosting demand for corporate loans and commercial mortgage bonds.

Last year, sales of annuities, which allow consumers to effectively buy income for the rest of their lives, reached an all-time record high of $385 billion, according to life insurance trade group Limra. This is 23% more than last year. As rising interest rates translated into higher potential annual payments from products, the products became more attractive.

Behind the scenes, life insurers that typically sell annuities are buying bonds to generate income for the products, and in particular, asset-backed securities, including corporate debt and mortgage bonds. Demand for them may decline slightly as bond yields fall this year, but Limra says annuity sales are still expected to be strong by historical standards.

Insurers’ bond purchases underscore how demand for many debt securities is now driven by demographics, and it shows why corporate bond valuations may remain elevated despite the Federal Reserve keeping monetary policy relatively tight.

Chief economist Torsten Slok said, “The main drivers for demand for credit at the moment are retail and pensions demanding higher overall yields, higher monthly payments to policyholders as more baby boomers retire and higher levels of interest rates.” Annuity sales are being driven by meeting.” in Apollo Global Management.

The money raised by annuities often goes toward investment-grade debt, usually fixed rate and between three and 10 years — roughly in line with the annuity term, said Ed Reardon, strategist at Deutsche Bank AG.

For investment-grade corporate bonds, demand from annuities and other investors catering to retirees is helping keep valuations high. The average risk premium, or spread, on a company note rated BBB- or higher is 0.95 percentage points, close to the lowest level in the past two years.

According to Bloomberg Index data, the spread has averaged close to 1.49 percentage points over the past two decades.

Record inflows into fixed-rate annuities are also a strong driver of insurance demand for commercial mortgage-backed securities, Reardon wrote in a Feb. 6 note. According to Reardon, the excess return on AAA CMBS through 2024 is higher than both investment-grade and high-yield corporate debt.

The average AAA CMBS spread over Treasuries stood at 0.88 percentage points as of Friday, falling nearly 30 basis points from October’s high, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Over the next two years, annuity sales could total as much as $693 billion, according to LIMRA estimates. The group expects sales to reach $331 billion this year – a decline from 2023, but a level that would also be a record in 2022.

“The last two years have been gangbusters and we expect this year to be the same,” said Deck Mullarkey, managing director who oversees investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management, which manages $264 billion. Falling rates “will impact demand to some extent,” he warned, “but they will still be at reasonable levels, with overall yields still remaining attractive compared to history.”

One type of annuities that are selling particularly well are fixed rate deferred annuities. Policyholders make an advance investment, which accrues interest at a fixed rate over a fixed period of time. After the so-called annuitization point, they can start receiving income payments.

According to Limra, the product line recently had its best quarterly sales ever, with sales of $58.5 billion in the fourth quarter, up 52% ​​from the year-ago period. Volume in 2023 totaled $164.9 billion, up 46% from the 2022 annual high of $113 billion.

Annuities are most popular among people who are near retirement or who have already left the workforce. According to Brian Hodgens, head of Limra Research, the average age of those purchasing the product is around 62 years.

Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that about 17% of the US population will be over the age of 65 in 2022, compared to about 12% in 2000.

Any rate cut by the Fed this year would also lead to an increase in corporate debt as prices rise as yields fall.

“Credit has consistently outperformed other sectors of fixed income since mid-2020, and growth in annuity sales is almost certainly the reason,” Steven Abraham, head of investment strategy at Symantec US Capital Markets, wrote in a note. “This is positive for credit performance going forward.”

(Update elsewhere in the credits box. A previous version of the story corrected the y-axis labels in the second chart.)

