'70 hour work week for 3.75 LPA...': Internet on Narayana Murthy's advice

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s formula of 70 hours a week did not go down well with netizens and sparked a huge debate on social media. Many young entrepreneurs have also responded to Narayana Murthy’s advice to youth to work 70 hours a week.

While many entrepreneurs like Ola Cabs co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal supported Murthy’s comments, others like Ashneer Grover expressed a different opinion. Bhavish Aggarwal supported Narayana Murthy’s view and said that it is time for the young generation of India to go all out and build in one generation what other countries have built in many generations.

Raising the issue of overtime pay, Basant Maheshwari, co-founder and partner, Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisors LLP, questioned industry leaders on whether employees would be paid for 70 hours of work per week.

He wrote on Twitter, “They will pay the employees of Murthy and Jindal Saheb for 70 hours/week, but will get only 48 hours/week.”

Chirag Barjatia, founder of Project Fitco, pointed to other factors that make Narayana Murthy’s advice difficult to implement. He cited the long travel time and poor transportation system to work 70 hours a week as a major problem.

However, most social media users are citing factors like working conditions, work-life balance, low wages, and high cost of living as reasons that make 70 hours a week an impossible goal.

An

“Thank you Narayana Murthy sir for recruiting on a large scale, employing millions of Indian youth and giving them a platform to succeed in life, but 70 hour work week brother?? For 3.75LPA in Bangalore? Just enjoy your life now Saar, don’t force the youth to pick up the hammer and sickle,” X, formerly @mxtavers on Twitter, commented.

Source: www.livemint.com