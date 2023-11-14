7 Ways to Find Investment Compounders and Avoid the 'Dunder Mifflins'

breadcrumb trail link

Cultural valuation empowers investors to find long-term winners and avoid setbacks

Published November 14, 2023 • Last updated 37 minutes ago • Read 4 minutes ago

Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, Inc. is a fictional paper and office supply wholesale company featured in the American television series The Office starring Steve Carell. Photo by NBC

by Igor Becker

When I arrived in Canada as a refugee from Ukraine at the age of 16, I didn’t have the luxury of being selective about jobs. A small demolition company offered a slightly higher salary, so I took the opportunity.

But when I asked about the materials we were removing from the walls, I got a blunt answer: “We’re not paying you to ask questions.” Later, I learned that the material in question was asbestos, and the owner knew about it. This incident clearly demonstrated the importance of corporate culture.

Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.

Culture-strategy alignment is far more important than any other factor for the long-term success of a business. Conversely, lack of alignment often leads to ridiculous (Dunder Mifflin Paper Company Inc.) or even tragic outcomes.

Long-term investors can benefit from studying a company’s culture as a predictor of its future success. This is particularly relevant now as rising interest rates remove the financial doping supporting the economy and reveal the true skills of capital allocators.

Kingmaker or Undertaker

Culture is a set of shared values ​​and norms that determine the behavior of coworkers, both internally and externally. Bill Marklein, founder of Employ Humanity LLC, said it well: “Culture is how employees’ hearts and stomachs feel on Monday morning and Sunday night.”

Culture guides strategic priorities, informs capital allocation and even determines a company’s appetite for risk. More importantly, it sets ethical guidelines, dictating how employees treat each other, customers, communities and the planet.

A 2019 study by Duke University researchers found that 92 percent of executives believed that improving culture would increase the value of their company. Additionally, 54 percent said they would walk away from an M&A target that is culturally wrong (good luck to the other 46 percent).

While the culture-performance connection is highly intuitive, it is also supported by our investment experience. The 20-year average return on invested capital (ROIC) – the true serum of value creation – in our culture-based investment portfolio is 13.1 per cent as against 7.7 per cent for the global index.

culture of reading

Many investors casually talk about analyzing culture, but only a handful – such as Baillie Gifford & Company and WCM Investment Management LLC – thoughtfully incorporate it into their investment process.

Assessing a company’s culture from an outside perspective is challenging, but not impossible. Our approach is to build a cultural tapestry by looking for threads of inconsistencies in a company’s interactions with key stakeholders.

A discrepancy could be as small as the CEO offering to bring coffee for his junior coworker or the executive picking up trash from the factory floor. On the other side of the spectrum, anomalies may be strategic, such as abandoning an acquisition that will boost short-term earnings but hinder long-term compounding or pulling a hot-selling luxury product from the market to maintain a conservative reputation. Will take. generations.

A consistent pattern of discrepancies from unrelated sources increases confidence in a cultural hypothesis.

James Grant, founder of the Grant Interest Rate Observer, made an astute observation that “progress in science and engineering is cumulative, but in finance is cyclical.”

Greed, fear, and ego are as common today as they were in ancient Greece. There is much to learn about corporate culture by studying the classics (for example, greed in Theodore Dreiser’s The Financier or arrogance in Homer’s The Iliad), history (the decentralization of the Roman Republic), psychology (the abuses of authority or lies). motivations for) or social anthropology (power structures and social dynamics).

cultural tapestry

The following seven cultural mismatches are often found in exceptional companies.

management mindset: Honest and capable leaders trying to hand over a strong enterprise to the next generation.

directional stability: Values ​​and objectives remain the same for the long term, ideally from the beginning. The values ​​on the wall match how people are treated on the floor.

intelligent decentralization: Decentralized decision-making with clear accountability and less head office.

Balanced flexibility and optionality: A combination of growing sustainable cash flows supported by a real moat and innovative growth opportunities.

management who are watch manufacturers: Leaders who build culture in repeatable processes rather than timers who work on the same ideas with a limited shelf life.

aligned compensation: Management compensation is tied to long-term value creation (ROIC, earnings per share and free cash flow); Significant share ownership by management.

plain, common sense language: Investor communications is free of corporate jargon and where management mistakes are acknowledged with candor and humility.

The right culture, widely shared and situationally aligned, shapes the balance of happiness among employees, customers and stakeholders, which in turn determines ROIC and long-term value creation.

As investors extend their time horizons from days to decades, the importance of culture increases. In combination with traditional investment analysis, cultural valuation empowers investors to find exceptional long-term winners and avoid setbacks.

Igor Becker is the Founder and Portfolio Manager of 42KM Investment Partners Ltd., a culture-based investment firm providing services to individual and institutional investors.

