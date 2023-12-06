7 Vintage Electronics That Aren't Actually Worth Any Money

trekandshoot / iStock.com

Old electronics often make for rare, valuable finds, but not all old gadgets are gold mines. Many people hold on to their electronics, gathering dust in the attic or garage and waiting for them to age like wine in the sun, but some electronics have yet to see the light of day or may never see the light of day. Here are eleven old electronics that, contrary to popular belief, are unlikely to bring significant sums of money:

VCR and VHS players

These devices, once used in every home, have become obsolete due to streaming services and digital media. With the exception of a few rare models, most VCR and VHS players have minimal resale value. Most used VHS players sell for around $30 and regular old tapes sell for around $5, it always depends on how rare some items are, just be sure to do your research before heading to Goodwill.

normal cassette player

Walkman and other portable cassette players were very popular in the 80’s and 90’s. However, except for a few high-end or unique models, they generally do not command high prices in the vintage market. Most range from a modest $1 to nearly $15.

basic film cameras

While some older cameras may be valuable, common film cameras, especially late 20th century cameras, often do not have much resale value due to the widespread shift to digital photography. Remember to do your research as specific vintage cameras can have a high resale value, but most of the cameras you see on eBay go for around $15.

normal rotary phone

Although they may seem quirky, most rotary phones don’t cost much. Only unique or designer models can attract collector’s interest. You’ll be lucky to get a maximum of $20 for a good condition rotary, but for most you’ll probably get $5.

normal cd player

There may be some collector interest in first generation CD players, but most models from the late 90s and early 2000s are too common to be valuable. If you have a CD player already running you can get it for about $8, so in my personal opinion this place is not worth it.

Low-end stereo equipment

Basic models of stereo equipment, such as common brands of speakers and amplifiers from the 80s and 90s, do not usually fetch high prices unless they are high-end or unique models.

floppy disk drive

Once a vital component of every computer setup, these drives have now become obsolete. Only rare or unique models may have some value to specialized collectors. These probably have the worst resale value and there is no market for rarity or collectibles so you will probably make $2.

It’s important to remember that the world of vintage electronics is vast and diverse. Although these items may not bring substantial returns, they may still hold sentimental value or serve as interesting decorative pieces. For those looking to cash in on old electronics, it’s important to focus on rare, unique, or historically significant items.

