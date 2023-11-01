7 undervalued stocks worth buying before everyone else

Despite several macroeconomic issues over the past year, the market is finally coming back closer to 2024. In 2022 and 2023, unexpected drawdowns from the bear market, the threat of an impending recession, and inflationary pressures will bring down hundreds of growing companies. Like any value investor learning from Warren Buffett, one of the most important factors when evaluating a stock comes back to its intrinsic valuation. All investors should always constantly monitor their investments, making sure they are buying a company at a lower price than it is worth to get a great deal. With 2024 expected to be a more optimistic year, in this article, we will highlight seven undervalued stocks that all investors should consider investing in early.

Undervalued Stock: RTX Corporation (RTX)

RTX Corporation (NYSE:rtx) is a leading aerospace and defense company. As recently as 2023, RTX has suffered a major price decline, largely due to a combination of quality issues in its aircraft manufacturing business. Currently, it is priced at $73.13, with 21 Yahoo Finance analysts estimating a 1-year optimistic range between an average of $81.42 to a high of $103.73.

We support this optimistic sentiment and believe this is the right time for investors to add RTX at a lower valuation. With its buyback program and the possibility of increased defense spending due to rising tensions in the Middle East and continued fighting in Ukraine-Russia, we believe the company will be able to recover its slightly lower FY estimates .

Taking a look at its financials, we see that RTX has a low P/E ratio at 14.54x, while its sector averages 16.02x. This valuation becomes even more attractive when looking at its historical one-year P/E mean of 27.09x, RTX’s Q2 2023 results were also optimistic, solidifying and beating both EPS and revenue estimates. With the news confirming their share buyback of $3B, investors should no doubt consider RTX as a discounted addition to their portfolio.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:A.A.L) is one of the major players in the airline sector. It provides various travel and transportation services to consumer and commercial customers through its vast route network. The company is currently trading at $11.21, with Yahoo Finance analysts estimating a one-year price range of $8.00-$23.00, with an average target price of $15.14.

Airline stocks have been challenging over the past few years, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects. However, many airline companies are on excellent pace to return to normal, pre-pandemic levels of strength.

American Airlines presents an attractive investment opportunity with its P/E ratio of 2.91x, which is significantly lower than its industry peers’ average of 9.28x and its five-year historical average of 5.07x. A company’s EPS may also make the company more attractive to many investors. Its current EPS is 3.88. However, analysts at Yahoo Finance estimate the company to grow 368% during the current fiscal year and 83.42% per annum over the next five years. With this in mind, we recommend American Airlines as one of the top undervalued stocks with strong long-term prospects.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:database) is an influential figure in the banking and financial services industry as the largest bank in Germany. Yahoo Finance analysts expect it to trade at an average one-year price of around $11.69.

The financial position of the company clearly shows growth at an efficient and sustainable rate. Over the last 12 months, Deutsche Bank recorded an impressive revenue of $28.2 billion, up ~22% from revenue of $23 billion four years ago! EPS have also demonstrated steady growth, rising from -$2.71 at the end of 2019 to $2.42 at the beginning of 2023.

Upon examining Deutsche Bank’s valuation, it is clear that the company is undervalued compared to the rest of the industry. Deutsche Bank’s P/E ratio is currently 4.19x, which is about 50% lower than the industry average, in contrast to the Financials sector’s average P/E ratio of 7.91x. Also, its P/S ratio of 0.73x is slightly less than 70% of the TTM financial sector average, which is 2.15x.

With these great valuation ratios, DB solidifies its place as an addition to any individual’s portfolio.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Airlines (NYSE:Lentils) is a major presence in the airline industry as one of the largest and most influential carriers in the U.S. Yahoo Finance analysts estimate it will trade within a one-year price range of $43 – $77, with an average of $53.94.

With Delta’s position and weight in the transportation market, its low P/E and P/S ratios compared to industry medians make it appear to be likely undervalued. While the average P/E ratio TTM of the Industrials sector is 16.02x, Delta’s is 5.00x, which is a -69% difference from the sector. Similarly, for P/S ratio, Delta is 0.36x TTM, while the sector is at 1.27x, which means Delta’s P/S ratio was 72% lower than the sector average.

Looking at its financials, we see that its revenue has grown by almost 20% over the last four years, from $47 million in 2019 to $55.7 million TTM. While COVID-19 played a big role in dropping the company’s EPS to -$19.49 in 2020, it is Delta’s return to a value of $2.07 in 2022 that reflects its adaptability and growth. Overall, Delta Airlines would be a great choice for anyone looking for low-value stocks.

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD)

clear field (NASDAQ:CLFD) produces everything needed to conduct electricity efficiently, from resistors and inductors to their new fiber optics for wires. With the use of more fiber technology in the future, Clearfield really has massive growth potential. In fact, four Yahoo Finance analysts estimate the stock will trade with a range of $24 to $52, and an average of $45.

Clearfield’s latest product is the fiber optics cassette, which can single-handedly fix multiple wired connections and connect up to ten wires together, significantly increasing the productivity in the system. Integrating these innovative products into existing wired connections will significantly increase network speeds, giving them a competitive edge.

Clearfield’s valuation is also relatively cheap, with a P/E ratio of 8.28x compared to the industry’s 14.78x and its five-year average of 19.16x. Additionally, in the last two years alone, its EPS and profits have grown significantly, as EPS has grown by 141% and profits by 81%. With a historically discounted P/E ratio, steady growth, and the arrival of new, innovative products, this undervalued stock is sure to see some explosive growth soon.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software ,Nasdaq,TTWO) is a leading developer, marketer and publisher in the gaming industry. Yahoo Finance analysts estimate the stock will trade within a one-year price range of $104-$171, with an average of $156.96. Its analyst estimates are 30% below its fair value estimate. That’s why we think it’s one of the most undervalued stocks.

Take-Two Interactive is the creator of the Grand Theft Auto series, 2K Games, and Red Dead Redemption, and is one of the largest entertainment providers to consumers. Despite TTWO’s recent costly acquisition of Zynga, I believe this partnership with the free-to-play game provider will yield overall net benefits in the long term.

According to Wall Street analyst, TTWO’s price is expected to reach US$157, which is 30% below its fair value estimate. With historically substantial cash burn and potential stabilization in 2024, I highly recommend TTWO to any investor looking for a massive return on their discounted investment.

Novartis AG (NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:nvs) is a Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer with a long history of innovative medicines. The share price is up more than 28% in the past year and currently sits at $94.69. According to 4 Yahoo Finance analysts, the stock has an average 1-year price target of $112.75.

Its breast cancer drug Kisqali significantly reduces the risk of recurrence and has been approved to treat hormone-driven breast cancer. With this new approval and success, it is likely to become a new drug, which will increase its revenues in the future. In terms of valuation, its current P/E is 14.26x compared to the sector average of 17.16x, a staggering difference of over 16%. With EPS expected to grow an average of more than 6% over the next few years, Novartis presents investors with a promising investment with plenty of returns. Thus, in our opinion, it is one of the most undervalued stocks.

On the date of publication, Ian Hartana and Wayne Chugh did not have (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com publishing guidelines.

Chandler Capital is the work of Ian Hartana and Wayne Chugh. Ian Hartana and Wayne Chugh are both self-taught investors whose work is featured in Seeking Alpha. His research primarily revolves around GARP stocks with a long-term investment perspective covering various sectors such as technology, energy and healthcare.

