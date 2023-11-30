7 things graduates should consider selling to pay off student loans

Many college graduates are burdened with student debt, which can cost them tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. Having this debt hanging over you can be a major cause of stress. Not only this but it can also make it difficult to pay for everyday needs. And if you’re trying to plan for future expenses, like a down payment on a house or that trip to Japan you’ve always wanted to take, it can hold you back financially.

As you begin to deal with your student loans, one strategy you may not have considered yet is selling unused or unwanted items you have at home. Depending on what you have, it could be worth some good money – which you can use to pay off your debt.

Here are the top items you, as a graduate, can consider selling to pay off your student loans.

Old Video Games and Consoles

If you have old gaming consoles or video games that you no longer use – but they work great – you can sell them for some cash.

“These devices are often used as a distraction,” said Sebastian Jania, owner of Ontario Property Buyers. “And with new editions today having monthly subscriptions, getting rid of them can go a long way in reducing student debt.”

Other Electronics & Accessories

Do you have any old electronics or gadgets lying around? Maybe you can sell them for some money and use it to pay off some of your debt.

“Selling your unused electronics can be a smart move. Old cell phones, tablets and other gadgets often gather dust, but they can bring in surprising amounts of cash,” said Jeff Rose, CFP and founder of Good Financial Cents.

“You can use platforms like Gazelle, Declutter, and Swappa, which are designed for selling these types of items. This is a hassle-free way to turn your old tech into cash that can wipe out those student loans.

unused gift cards

Next time you decide to organize your home, keep track of unused gift cards. You may be able to sell them online and get a portion of the money back in cash.

“The gift giver meant well, but sometimes you end up with a gift card to a store or restaurant where you don’t make a purchase,” says Erica Kulberg, personal finance and credit expert and founder of Erica.com. ,

“Sell your unused gift cards at a gift card resale site,” Kullberg adds. “You won’t get the full value of the card, but it’s losing value just sitting in your wallet because inflation is rising anyway. Needless to say, if you don’t intend to use it soon, it will be easy to misplace or lose it.

school related equipment

Depending on your studies, you may still have some school-related equipment or tools that you never got rid of. If that’s the case, you can sell them to pay off some of your student loans.

As Janiya said, “This could be a way to recover some money to pay off their student loans.”

apparel

If you haven’t checked your closet in a while, now is the time to do so. Depending on what you have at home, you may be able to make some money toward your student loans.

“Fashion changes, and so does our wardrobe,” Rose said. “Graduates can turn their gently used clothing and accessories into cash. Consignment stores and online platforms like Buffalo Exchange, Crossroads, Plato’s Closet, Poshmark, and Tradesy provide great opportunities to sell on-trend clothing items. “It’s an eco-friendly way to eliminate clutter and make some money in the process.”

old textbooks

After you graduate from college, you’re bound to take some of those old textbooks with you. But if you are no longer using them and they are still in good condition, you can also sell them.

“Having trouble putting away all those expensive textbooks you bought for school? Before donating them, try selling them online or at your local college bookstore,” suggested Kulberg. “You can get some extra cash for books you’ll never read again and a college student can get a great deal on a used textbook. It’s a win-win.”

So, where can you sell these old textbooks?

“Websites like Cash4Books.net, Chegg and eCampus.com specialize in buying back used books and textbooks,” Rose said. “They often offer free shipping and various payment options, making it convenient and beneficial for graduates who want to sell their educational materials.”

second or unused vehicle

If you have more than one car that you don’t use often, you might be able to sell it for a few thousand dollars – depending on its make, model, and condition. This won’t eliminate your student loans completely, but it can help.

“Provided their job is not too far from where they live,” Janiya said, “a vehicle may be just the thing.” [college graduates] Holding on.”

Other Ways to Repay Student Loans

Selling your stuff can only get you so far. Given that, here are some other ways to get control of your student loans:

Refinance your loans. “Refinancing can be a game changer if you have a steady income and good credit,” Rose said. “By refinancing, you can get a lower interest rate and shorter loan term, potentially leading to significant savings in interest over time.”

Consolidate your debts. Like refinancing, consolidating your student loans can get you a lower interest rate and make them easier to manage — especially if you have good credit and several high-interest loans from private lenders. The downside is that consolidating or refinancing your loans typically makes them ineligible for federal protections like loan forgiveness or forbearance.

Get paid biweekly. “By dividing your monthly payment in half and paying it every two weeks, you will save one extra payment each year,” Rose said. “This strategy reduces both your repayment period and the total interest you pay, making it a smart move for long-term savings.”

Automate your payments. Automating your monthly payments can help prevent late fees and keep you on track with your loan repayments.

Make big payments. If possible, try to increase the amount you pay each month for your student loans. This can help you pay them off sooner and potentially save you money in interest.

