7 Tax Tasks to Do Before the End of the Year – NerdWallet

As we approach the end of 2023, a little planning can help you find ways to minimize taxes come April. Here are seven things to consider.

1. Check your filing status

Major life changes like births, deaths and marriages can greatly affect your tax filing status – and tax bill. For example, if you have a child, you may now be able to claim new tax breaks like the Child Tax Credit on your upcoming return.

If your child turns 18 this year and loses some benefits, or if you’ve experienced a change in marital status, that may also impact things.

There are five Internal Revenue Service (IRS) filing status categories to choose from:

Single filers: Unmarried people who do not qualify for any other status.

Head of Household: An unmarried person who is financially responsible for an eligible child or adult household member.

Married filing jointly: Most married couples file this way.

Married filing separately: Another option for married couples, sometimes used by higher earners.

Eligible widow (female): One who has lost her spouse and is caring for a child at home.

2. Standard deduction or itemizing?

According to the IRS, the simple standard deduction is far more popular – more than 85% of filers took the standard deduction in the 2018 tax year.

However, Jody Pedder, a Door County, Wisconsin-based CPA, says people often decide to itemize when new facts or circumstances in their lives make them eligible for a higher deduction.

“It could be mortgage interest,” Pedder says of the reasons people may want to itemize this year. If you live in a state where housing costs are high, she says, your mortgage interest may make it worthwhile for you to itemize and claim a higher deduction.

If you’ve donated to charity this year, those contributions are tax deductible if the donation was made to a qualifying organization – but you’ll have to itemize. And if you haven’t donated yet, the deadline to do so in the 2023 tax year is Dec. 31.

3. Make retirement contributions

If your employer offers a retirement plan like a traditional 401(k) or 403(b), contributing enough to qualify for the employer match is a smart way to increase your contributions for the year. Not only does the employer match the free money you put toward retirement, but because contributions are typically made pre-tax, they can also reduce your taxable income.

No retirement plan at work? Contributions to a Traditional Individual Retirement Account (IRA) – or SEP IRA for self-employed individuals and small business owners – can also help reduce your taxable income.

The tax rules and benefits are different for Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s, which are funded with after-tax dollars. Contributions are not tax-deductible, but you won’t have to pay taxes on qualified withdrawals from these accounts when you retire.

These decisions can and should be in line with your changing life circumstances. “There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to making pre-tax or post-tax contributions,” says Leighann Miko, a certified financial planner based in Portland, Oregon.

4. Contribute to a health savings account

Another way to reduce your tax bill is to contribute to a health savings account (HSA). HSAs provide people with a way to save for qualified health care expenses.

Contributions to an HSA are tax-free and can help reduce taxable income. Examples of eligible expenses include prescription drugs to vision, dental and doctor’s exams.

However, not everyone is eligible. Your employer must offer a high-deductible health plan with access to an HSA, and you can’t be enrolled in Medicare or claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return.

5. Spend your flexible spending account

Flexible spending accounts (FSAs) are a type of pre-tax accounts used to pay for health care expenses. Some employers also offer Dependent Care Flexible Spending Accounts (DCFSA) to defray the costs of child and elder care. In either case, money comes out of your paycheck before taxes, reducing taxable income. If the amount goes directly into your FSA or DCFSA (up to limits), you don’t necessarily have to pay taxes on it.

But FSA and DCFSA funds typically don’t roll over from year to year. So if you currently have an FSA, be sure to check the remaining funds and use them up before you lose them in 2024.

6. Use Tax-Loss Harvesting to Reduce Capital Gains

If you’re actively investing in the stock market and are sitting on unrealized losses, tax-loss harvesting is an investment strategy that can help reduce capital gains taxes.

It works by strategically selling losing stocks or funds, and using the losses to offset any outstanding capital gains tax. If your capital losses exceed your gains, you can deduct up to $3,000 (or $1,500 if married filing separately).

7. Estimate what you owe

