7 Stocks That Are Poised for a Recession

September has maintained its tradition of being a difficult month for investors. Market fluctuations continue to spook investors, forcing them to optimize their portfolios effectively. Moreover, market experts are making optimistic predictions. Therefore, it is even more important for investors to identify the untapped gems and find out the stocks that should be avoided.

Recently, market researcher Ed Yardeni shared some hope on cnbc, indicating that good days may soon be coming for stock market investors. He has talked about a possible rally at the end of the year. This is attributed to relatively strong earnings from companies and upcoming reports indicating subdued inflation.

Therefore, it is important to take a close look at your investment bag now. Figuring out which stocks to avoid could be the ticket to making the most of the upcoming potential market surge.

Navigating relatively volatile financial areas, Kavach Residential REIT (NYSE:arrival) presents an uncertain picture of challenging valuations as well as volatile dividend payouts.

The company, known for its investments in residential mortgage-backed securities, is hanging on the brink of fiscal uncertainty. Notably, its dividend has recently been gobbling up more than 100% of distributable income. Naturally, this scenario presents a likely course towards an imminent dividend recalculation. This is especially true given the backdrop of rising funding expenses and declining net interest margins.

Furthermore, REITs’ assurances of stable dividends and the enactment of five-to-one reverse stock splits are weak attempts to lure investors. Interestingly, the company’s profits have collapsed due to rising inflationary pressure. As a result, given the company’s attractive but potentially misleading forward dividend yield of over 28%, a careful approach is important.

beyond meat (NASDAQ:BYND), a well-known player in the plant-based food industry. The company faces a tough road ahead and several weaknesses are impacting its stability.

About 31% year-on-year (year after year) It reported a decline in net revenue in Q2. With the volume of products sold falling 23.9% year-on-year, this highlights its struggle with maintaining consumer interest and maintaining market share.

Additionally, BYND recorded a remarkably low gross margin of only 2.2% in the same quarter, pointing to major cost challenges. While Beyond Meat has reduced inventory four consecutive quarters due to some operational efficiencies, it may also suggest demand forecasting and operational management issues. Additionally, the company’s strategy of partnering with fast-food chains comes with its own set of risks, with Beyond Meat closely tied to the performance of its partners.

EV Upstart Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:Mullan)’s shares have seen a steady decline.

As it tries to wade through the quagmire of production dilemmas and tough capital requirements, the company finds itself teetering among doubts. Notably, its delivery numbers sometimes barely reach double digits. It reported a surprise operating expenses of $53.8 million in its most recent quarter.

Additionally, the Mullen saga has been further complicated by a legal battle against 1-for-9 reverse stock splits and dealer brokers, accusing them of stock price manipulation. A recent letter to its shareholders certainly did nothing to ease investor jitters. It highlights production milestones, strategies to avoid delisting and acquisition of new commercial orders. However, until these plans come to fruition, it’s hard to bet on MULN stock again.

In a strange plot, EV players are entangled Lordstown Automotive (OTCMKTS:RIDEQ) Its remaining assets after Chapter 11 were acquired by former CEO Steve Burns with a single, qualifying bid of $10 million.

LAS Capital, Burns’ private equity company, purchased the remaining RIDEQ shares. LAS Capital has no direct affiliation with RIDEQ. However, Lordstown’s former CFO Julio Rodriguez, who is reportedly associated with LAS Capital, is considered by the sellers as an indirect managerial figure within the entity.

Despite turning into a penny stock in May, current investors may see some semblance of a revival due to its debt-free status. Although its share price may present a potential value opportunity, the upside prospects for the stock are downhill at the moment.

C3.ai (NYSE:aye) is up more than 120% year to date (YTD) and has navigated effectively through the highs and subsequent corrections.

Q1 results saw strong sales of $72.4 million, with a promising 85% share derived from subscriptions. Additionally, it also secured 12 generative AI agreements and over 140 potential opportunities.

However, all is not well in terms of its financial condition. The posting showed negative free cash flow of $8.9 million, delaying its profitability target to April 2024 due to deeper investment in generic AI. This is in stark contrast to competing with his likes. Palantir Technologies, The latter claimed only a 5.25% net profit margin in the second quarter. But despite being a more mature firm it also demonstrated a diverse customer base and similar growth rates. C3.ai’s potential presents itself as a long-term generator AI play. Still, the immediate financial turmoil and profitability concerns underpin a cautious approach to its stock.

Gamestop (NYSE:GME), once a darling of meme stock enthusiasts, is now on an uncertain path, causing cautious investors to move away.

With the appointment of billionaire and activist investor Ryan Cohen as CEO in late September, the firm has adopted a strict ethos of “extreme frugality.” While the merits of cost cutting, especially in the current economic backdrop, are unquestionable, the move away from immediate operational progress raises questions about its future. In line with its cost-cutting exercise, the company experienced layoffs and employee outflows, significantly reducing labor costs.

However, the pivot to online-only game sales brings the company’s limited revenue channels into uncertain territory. The competition is incredibly tough. GameStop’s future hangs in the balance. Investors who cling to hopes of a short-term squeeze may need to reevaluate the real prospects of holding onto GME stock.

social media landscape, especially snap (NYSE:snap), is witnessing a worrying sequence of events. Performance metrics through 2023 present a bleak outlook for the company.

Historically, from 2020 to 2022, investors mistakenly overestimated Snapchat’s earnings even amid repeated underperformance compared to its digital peers. Yet in recent times, the platform has struggled with relatively steady sales and a volatile growth in losses trend, sowing the seeds of fiscal doubt. With a reported operating loss of $769.6 million in the first half of the year, Snapchat’s path to profitability appears to be highly uncertain.

In an internal management letter, CEO Evan Spiegel laid out some aggressive plans for 2024. Their goal is to increase advertising revenue by more than 20%. However, with the challenging economic backdrop, mounting company losses, and a steep decline in the stock price, it is hard to bet on SNAP stock at the moment.

