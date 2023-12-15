7 Steps to Writing and Designing Emails That Convert

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A blank email canvas can be an exciting project, but also potentially an intimidating place to start. Your resources to conceptualize, strategize, write, design, and deliver your campaigns can have a huge impact on your ability to efficiently succeed and understand the effectiveness of your program.

But given its impact on building customer relationships, email messaging is an important strategy to get right. According to our 2023 Consumer Trends Index, email remains the No. 1 format for driving sales, with 52% of consumers reporting making a purchase directly from email. Additionally, email outperformed banner ads and SMS by 108%. That said, email is a proven channel that shouldn’t be overlooked in any effective relationship marketing campaign.

So, it’s important to dig into the email stats beyond campaign performance to see which subject lines, email copy, design, and CTAs performed well… and understand why. There are some key strategies that every smart marketer should adopt, based on the psychology behind what grabs the readers’ attention and the factors responsible for it.

Here are the dos and don’ts of email design and copywriting:

Do – Make branding a priority

It’s easy to overlook one of the most important elements of design – your branding. Whether you’re a startup, small business or a fast-growing company, brand consistency is important. If you don’t yet have formal brand guidelines that include key branding areas like colors, fonts, logos, and tone of voice that align with your brand, it’s time to create some.

It is important to align and maintain brand consistency in your email strategy with other media channels for readers to be able to easily recognize your brand at first glance.

Don’t – forget about good copywriting

Some people will try to tell you that no one reads anymore, and with poorly written copy, that can happen. The best marketing campaigns have clear and concise copy that grabs the reader’s attention and makes them want to take the action you’ve designed.

If you run into copywriting pitfalls like using passive voice instead of active, or combining verbose sentences, you can create a disconnect between what you’re talking about and what you’re offering. Focus on the problem you’re solving for your audience and maintain your brand voice in email marketing.

Do – Leverage psychology to influence action

Our subconscious mind is deeply involved in information processing and influences everything we think, say and do. Getting into the subconscious mind with your emails and marketing campaigns can have a big impact on your conversion rates.

Leveraging psychology to increase conversions and nudge your audience in a specific direction can pay off in a big way. Some impressive examples are:

fear of missing out: Including prepositions with endings can motivate someone to do something right away. For example, saying something like, “You only have 30 days!” Makes the reader feel like they can miss out. However, communicating the same 30-day deadline as “you still have 30 days” makes the expiration date seem further away.

Color Theory: The right color contrast plays a vital role in attracting attention – as long as it maintains readability. Make sure the colors in your email campaigns reflect your brand and add urgency, but consider the accessibility of different color combinations when making a choice.

Emotional portrayal: Choose photos that tell a story. Imagery helps clarify concepts for customers. Email banners, icons, and product images can positively reinforce your stories and break up blocks of text.

Don’t – bury the lead

When you bury the lead, or, the most newsworthy part of the story, your reader misses important information. As a result, they can easily lose interest completely. If you have something important to say or want someone to take action, don’t leave it for the end of your email.

Write the most important information at the beginning of your email. Echo this in the subject line, title, and introductory text. However, this doesn’t mean you need to create a big CTA button below your first sentence. Find a way to strike a good balance between delivering the most important information, in a way that is appropriate and attractive to your readers.

Do – Use email templates to your advantage

The layout of your emails should be easy to view and optimized for desktop, mobile phones and tablets – this is easier said than done if you’re a small team with limited resources.

Creating a set of email templates specific to your brand is a great first step. These templates should be designed keeping in mind the conversion you want to make. Sometimes the simplest design can be the most impactful. A one or two column email that features a branded graphic, copy sections that break up the content, and a clear CTA button usually renders well on any device.

Do – Practice Dynamic Personalization

Raise your hand if you’ve ever seen email personalization gone wrong. Perhaps it was the classic personalization tag error where the intended first name is displayed as “{First Name}” or a beautifully crafted email offer was sent to the completely wrong person.

When done wrong, personalization can have the opposite effect of what you intended. A good email marketing platform will enable you to extend personalization beyond the typical mail merge fields we all loved 15 years ago. Dynamic personalization allows you to use data and insights to send the right message to the right person at the right time.

Don’t – Use Typography Incorrectly

There is a real art and science to typography. Good typography enhances the experience, draws attention to the information you want to highlight and motivates the consumer to learn more. Bad typography gives people headaches.

You don’t need to be a trained graphic designer to implement some typography strategies in your email design. Make sure you stick to your brand font. A good rule of thumb is to have two, maybe three fonts per email, in a font size that meets accessibility guidelines.

The best email marketing campaigns communicate offers clearly, with a consistent brand look and feel, and a quick call to action draws readers in. As marketers, we want to make sure our outreach is accessible, relevant, and efficiently created. Employing these key strategies will ensure that your email marketing campaigns will help convert readers into customers and help you better understand when and what to pull.

