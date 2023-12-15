7 Soups to Burn Belly Fat in Winters

December 16, 2023
14 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay

Hot bowls of soup are a must for weight loss in winters.

Tomato Soup: This classic choice is low in calories and loaded with antioxidants, minerals and vitamins.

Mix-Veg Soup: Veggies are rich in fibre and help to keep the stomach full.

Chicken Soup: It provides protein, is filling and has nutrients like garlic reducing weight.

Cauliflower Soup: It low-fat soup that can boost metabolism and help burn calories.

Chickpea Soup: Loaded with proteisn, it can be added in weight loss diet for winters.

Spinach Soup: The green hot soup helps to burn belly fat as it has iron, is low in fat.

Carrot Soup: Carrot is low calorie veggies that adds on winter weight loss diet.

