7 Social Security changes you need to be prepared for heading into the new year

Social Security is one of the longest-running and most important government programs in the US, and it is constantly adapting and changing to keep pace with economic changes. In fact, Social Security changes so regularly that learning the basics of how the program operates is not enough.

You’ll also need to keep an eye on annual updates that can affect everything from how much payroll tax will be deducted from your paycheck to how much your benefits will change on a year-to-year basis, among other changes. Here’s a look at seven Social Security changes you need to be prepared for heading into the new year.

cost of living adjustment

Each year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) adjusts the amount of Social Security payments in response to rising inflation. This cost of living adjustment, or COLA, reached a record high of 8.7% in 2023, but for 2024, the COLA will be only 3.2% as inflation has fallen.

According to the SSA, this means the average Social Security payment will increase by about $50, although this could vary significantly depending on the size of the current benefit.

increase in disability category

While Social Security is widely known for the retirement benefits it pays, it is also an important source of financial security for those who qualify on disability. There are several eligibility requirements for disability benefits, but one of the restrictions is that you cannot earn more than a certain amount and still qualify for disability. This earning limit changes every year. Here are the limits for 2024:

Non-blind: $1,550 per month, up from $1,470 per month

Blinds: $2,590 per month, up from $2,460 per month

Trial Work Period (TWP): $1,110 per month, up from $1,050 per month

Supplemental Security Income Increase

As Social Security retirement payments increase in line with the rate of inflation, so do Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. The increase for 2024 is the same as the COLA, or 3.2%. Since SSI payments do not vary per recipient like Social Security retirement benefits do, the SSA publishes a table showing the exact amount SSI recipients will receive in 2024:

Eligible individuals will receive $943 per month, or $11,321.49 per year.

Eligible couples will receive $1,415 per month, or $16,980.36 per year.

Essential individuals will receive $472, per month, or $5,673.73 per year.

The SSI resource limits will remain the same as in 2023, $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for couples. However, the SSI student exclusion increases to $2,290 per month or $9,230 per year, from $2,220 and $8,950, respectively.

Increase in Social Security Wage Base

Social Security is funded primarily by payroll taxes on current workers. However, there is a limit on how much of your earnings is subject to Social Security taxes.

This limit, known as the Social Security wage base, is also updated each year in response to rising inflation. For 2024, the Social Security wage base increases to $168,600. Earnings over this amount are not subject to Social Security taxes.

Increase in maximum benefit upon retirement at full retirement age

For those retiring at full retirement age in 2024, the maximum benefit increases from $3,627 to $3,822 per month.

Changes to retirement income test limits

Although you are allowed to work after applying for Social Security benefits, your payments are temporarily reduced if you earn too much. Specifically, the SSA will reduce your retirement benefits by $1 for every $2 you earn over the limit when you are under your full retirement age. The year you reach full retirement age, the SSA will reduce your payments by $1 for every $3 you earn over the retirement limit. However, a different threshold is used for this calculation.

For 2024, the earnings limit for workers under their full retirement age increases from $21,240 to $22,320. The earnings limit for workers increases from $56,520 to $59,520 in the year they reach full retirement age.

Note that once you reach full retirement age, there are no longer any income restrictions on how payments can be reduced. Plus, once you reach full retirement age, any payments deducted are rolled back into your ongoing monthly payments. They are not lost or confiscated.

Latest updates on future Social Security cuts/potential bankruptcy

Each year, the Congressional Budget Office releases data on the solvency of the Social Security program. While ongoing payroll taxes will always continue to at least partially fund benefits, the trust fund is currently projected to be exhausted by 2033.

This means benefits may have to be cut by 25% by 2034. While legislative changes could help strengthen the system, at the present time, these are estimates made by the CBO.

