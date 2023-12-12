7 small behaviors that will instantly make people think you are intelligent

Have you ever said something regrettably stupid when you were angry?

This is our malleable intelligence.

I have always argued that intelligence is changeable. There are also different types of intelligence – from social to verbal, spatial and linguistic.

Here, we are focusing on our general ability to effectively absorb and interpret information.

Here are 7 little ways to increase your general intelligence:

1. Incorporate simulated urgency.

Humans are very well aware of the need to survive in often threatening environments.

When resources are limited, and we have a goal in mind, our senses become sharper to help us work toward a solution.

For example, if a bear is chasing us, our brain goes into overdrive.

We are not focused on anything other than survival.

We can simulate this by limiting time.

We can add deadlines, social accountabilities, scheduled tasks, challenges, and crystal-clear objectives to our days and weeks.

2. Take two minutes to relax.

There is a deep connection between our intelligence and our calm body.

Many of us operate under the belief that if we grind our teeth and prepare thoroughly, we will perform better.

we never do that.

When we are calm our mind becomes stable. When our mind is calm, we can use our intuition.

You know this is true because you get the best ideas when you are calm and feeling good.

Correct? So spend a moment focusing on your breathing and letting your shoulders drop. It is the gateway to true intelligence.

3. Make fewer choices.

It’s easy to think that we are doing ourselves a favor by having more options and ideas to pursue a cause.

Perhaps you have an essay to write, and you’re wondering what to write about. One reason we get stuck is because of the abundance of options.

You have less to write about, and you’re likely to find more creative solutions. More options means more for our brains to handle.

When we reduce choices, we can be more effective, see more clearly, and our intelligence increases.

4. Lean into uncertainty.

An interesting thing happens when we confront the fact that no one knows what will happen next.

We try to control our future where nothing can happen.

We wish we knew.

We pre-plan and overanalyze. We become physically rigid and imagine terrifying futures that haven’t even happened.

All these worries block the brain.

When we embrace uncertainty and find a way to be okay despite not knowing, we find comfort.

When we are relaxed, our brain works better and intelligence increases naturally.

5. Get out and move around.

This is why many geniuses of the past were keen walkers and exercisers.

When we remain sedentary for long periods of time, we become less intelligent

Our bodies are born to move, and when we deny this, our minds accumulate a surplus of negative thoughts that blur true insight.

When we walk, run, or play, especially outside in daylight, where we evolved, our intelligence will align with our natural inclinations.

6. Reduce processing time in your diet.

The more processed food you eat, the more you move away from what your body needs.

Processing, in general, equates to a loss of nutrition in the service of preservation.

The ideal food for your mind and body is in its most natural (and local) form.

If the intention was to make people happy then adding processed food to our diets a long time ago was a mistake.

Our diseased and mentally ill society is a testament to the destructive power of processed content.

Intelligent minds and brains reside in bodies that do not consume junk diets.

7. Making more mistakes.

There’s a surefire way to guarantee that you act in a way that limits you creatively: be afraid to fail.

You know this is true because there have been moments when you were nervous.

You didn’t want to do a bad job or look stupid. So you stepped back.

You didn’t express yourself fully. You acted like an engine with many blocked valves.

When our anxious minds are on things other than work, we may not perform as well.

Be willing to make mistakes and stay present.

Intelligence is gifted to those who strike a balance between conscientious effort and procrastination.

