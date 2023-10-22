7 'obstacles' you should avoid if you want to be great, according to Jordan Spieth's coach

By: Nick Piastowski October 22, 2023

Cameron McCormick, background, and Jordan Spieth at the Tournament of Champions in January.

“You want to be elite?”

Cameron McCormick asks questions. and you do want Be elite. of course you do. And maybe you’re elite to a tee. Or with your chains. Or with your putter. Or maybe all of the above. lucky you. And these are the things that you should follow.

But Jordan Spieth’s longtime coach also says, in a recent post On the site formerly known as Twitter:

There are some “obstacles” to avoid. Seven of them.

The idea was good. Instructional stories are usually ‘do this’ type. But these are definitely not worth doing.

Here they are, slightly edited, along with some other ideas:

1. “People who bite you for their own gain”

“It’s called ‘Tall Poppy Syndrome,’” McCormick wrote. “When you are better than someone else at something, you stand out – like a tall poppy in a field of flowers. Easily visible and therefore a target. Know this, forgive them, because it’s not you, it’s them.”

The takeaway: “Forgive them.” a good idea. control.

2. “People and things that lead you astray”

“We are influenced by the people we hang out with,” McCormick wrote. “Choose wisely. I have seen many promising players fall by the wayside due to peer influence. As the saying goes, we are the average of the five people we spend time with. Who is your five?”

The takeaway: “Choose wisely.” a good idea. Don’t be afraid to move forward.

You want to be elite? The road to the elite is full of potholes, dead ends, twists, turns and turns, ups and downs… many you can’t see, some you can see.

And this road is always under construction. Beware of the following 7️⃣ road obstacles: **If you find this useful please share 🙏 – Cameron McCormick (@CMcCormickGolf) 12 October 2023

3. “Tough Times Come”

“If you’re not failing, you’re not growing,” McCormick wrote. “If you’re not stretching, you’re not learning. Lean into hard work; You will grow from this. Sometimes, you lose form. Keep a record of what you did to make yourself great. Use these to get yourself back together.

The takeaway: “Lean into trouble.” a good idea. You grow like this.

4. “The Monotony of Travel”

“Being better has become mundane,” McCormick wrote. “Each day you go to practice can feel like yesterday. This is a lonely journey. Don’t let this similarity turn into complacency. Work hard every day because I guarantee someone else will, and there’s not much room at the top.

The takeaway: “There’s someone else.” a good idea. Someone else is playing. Or practicing. Or thinking. Don’t step back.

5. “Early and sudden success: It can lead to complacency”

McCormick wrote, “Two sayings are not necessarily true: “1) Early ripe, early rotten; 2) When talent fails to work hard then hard work beats talent. Become a miller. Don’t rest on your past success. Keep grinding or get caught from behind.

The takeaway: “Be a grinder.” a good idea. Dig it out of the soil.

6. “No success – makes you want to quit”

“Run your own race,” McCormick wrote. “Keep in mind that people usually overestimate what they can do in a day and underestimate what they can do in a year. Play the long game.”

The takeaway: “Play the long game.” a good idea. Patience, patience, patience.

7. “Avoidable Injury”

“You’re not bulletproof, so take care of the two most important parts of your equipment — your body and your mind,” McCormick wrote. Simply put: Don’t do stupid shit. Ultimately, there’s no one way, but one for you. is the way.”

The takeaway: “Don’t be stupid.” a good idea. enough said.

Editor’s note: McCormick’s social media feeds have been full of tips lately and are worth following. here is the twitter link, here is the instagram link,

Nick Piastowski

Golf.com Editor

Nick Piastowski is a senior editor at Golf.com and Golf Magazine. In his role, he is responsible for editing, writing and developing stories across the golf sector. And when he’s not writing about ways to hit the golf ball farther and straighter, the Milwaukee native is probably playing the game, hitting the ball left, right and short, and trying to wash up his scores. Is drinking cold beer. You can contact him about any of these topics – his stories, his game or his beers – at [email protected].

