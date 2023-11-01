7 New Books That Are Rewriting History Textbooks

There is an obvious but not quite true assumption at the center of most history classes: that all the events described in your textbook happened exactly as described. At least, you better think so if you’re planning on passing the next pop quiz.

But the truth is much more interesting. In fact, history is being rewritten all the time, literally and figuratively, as new evidence comes to light. So to find out what new developments are changing the way we think about history, check out the seven mind-blowing new books below.

Mankind: A Hopeful History

by Rutger Bregman

Provides new perspective on the last 200,000 years of human history, proving that we are wired for kindness, inclined to cooperate rather than compete, and more willing to trust rather than distrust each other.

Culture: Our Story, from Cave Art to K-Pop

by Martin Puchner

An acclaimed author, professor, and public intellectual takes us on a breakneck tour through key moments in world history, providing a global introduction to the arts and humanities in one engaging volume.

Femina: A New History of the Middle Ages, Through the Women Written by It

By Janina Ramirez

An Oxford and BBC historian has produced an unprecedented reassessment of medieval femininity, revealing why women have been written out of history – and why it matters.

The Ugly History of Beautiful Things: Essays on Desire and Consumption

By Katy Kelleher

The contributor explores our obsession with gorgeous things, revealing the fraught history of makeup, flowers, perfume, silk and other beautiful objects.

The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity

By David Graber and David Wengrow

A dramatically new understanding of human history challenges our most basic assumptions about social evolution – from the growth of agriculture and cities to the origins of the state, democracy and inequality – and reveals new possibilities for human liberation.

Palo Alto: California, Capitalism, and the History of the World

by Malcolm Harris

The first comprehensive, global history of Silicon Valley examines how and why Northern California developed in a particular, consequential way, tracing the ideologies, technologies, and policies that shaped it there during 150 years of Anglo settler colonialism.

The Glorious Rebel: The First Romantic and the Invention of the Self

by Andrea Wolf

An invigorating story about a remarkable group of young rebels—poets, novelists, philosophers—who launched Romanticism on the world stage through their epic feuds, passionate love stories, heart-wrenching grief, and radical ideas that inspired some of the most influential figures of the time.

