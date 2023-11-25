7 mistakes investors make when trying to invest in indexes

Creative representation of indices like S&P 500, Russell 2000, MSCI EAFE, etc.

If you’ve followed the financial media, you may have heard about the term indexing or index investing. Despite how often this term is used, I have found that very few people understand what it means. For starters, you can’t invest directly in an index.

This is a discussion about the rise of index funds, seven common mistakes investors make, and some considerations for selecting an effective portfolio.

By definition, an index is a list of stocks that serves as a measuring stick of how your portfolio is performing for its investment category. For example, if you want to invest in a portfolio of large company stocks, your index with which you will compare your portfolio will probably be the S&P 500, which is the 500 publicly traded stock index in the United States. List of largest companies. The largest companies are measured by market capitalization, which is the number of publicly traded shares multiplied by the price per share.

The concept of index investing has been gaining a lot of popularity recently, but it began in 1951 with a man named Jack Bogle. Jack Bogle, who later founded The Vanguard Group, wrote his thesis at Princeton University on how active portfolio managers (people who select individual stocks and try to time the market) are when they manage stocks. are lost to a simple list of values, known as an index. Today, there are hundreds of funds that attempt to mimic an index by investing in the same list of stocks.

common errors

Since many people hear that they should be indexing without understanding what it means, I see many people make similar mistakes.

one more done

If you are choosing between investing in individual stocks and a single index fund, your risk-adjusted expected return and diversification will be much higher with a single index fund. However, a single index fund often does not provide complete diversification.

not really diversification

I see a lot of people who try to just track the S&P 500, which only tracks large companies based in the United States. To add diversification, sometimes I see people layer on an additional large company index fund with a different investment manager. They will invest in virtually the same stocks, so you won’t get significant diversification benefits.

it’s better to think bigger

Many people are surprised to learn that large company indices have not historically had the highest returns across all categories. Since academics began tracking index returns in 1926, the average return of smaller companies has actually been about 2% per year higher than that of larger companies. The Russell 2000 is a popular example of a small company index.

Failing to consider diversification at the international level

Investing only in the S&P 500 also ignores the potential benefits of investing internationally. Many investors benefit from investing in stocks from both emerging economies (such as India) and developed countries (such as Japan). The United States accounts for 70% of the world market capitalization, while 30% of the market capitalization is held by other countries. A globally and size-diversified portfolio allows investors to capture returns wherever they are.

trying to time the market

There is plenty of research to show that market timing is not effective. Despite this, I see investors try to time the market every day. If you’re someone who believes index investing is the best way to operate your portfolio, but you gravitate toward cash during a recession or try to bet on a sector (like energy or technology) that’s is moving rapidly, your portfolio is not passive and you are not maximizing your potential profits over the long term.

undue risk

Every investor should invest keeping in mind his goals and risk tolerance. An investor once told me, “I’m a pretty conservative investor, my money is only in S&P 500 funds.”

Stock-based index funds, no matter how diversified, are considered an aggressive investment. An investor in an all-stock portfolio must have a high tolerance for risk and a long-term horizon unless they need to rely on their investment portfolio for distributions.

Investors who do not meet this description may want to consider adding fixed income to their portfolio. Investors also have access to a variety of fixed income index funds.

fail to rebalance

The indices themselves are automatically rebalanced according to which companies are added to or taken out of a given index. However, if you create a portfolio and fail to rebalance it, you are likely to end up with a much different portfolio over time than you originally intended.

Let’s say you’re a moderate investor and today, you’ve got yourself a portfolio that’s 60% stocks and 40% bonds. If you didn’t pay attention to it for 25 years, you would probably have much more in stocks than bonds because stocks perform better over time. If you hypothetically ended up with 85% in stocks and 15% in bonds, your portfolio could be at significant risk in your old age, possibly very close to retirement. For this reason, it is important to rebalance your portfolio to allocate your assets the way you want.

conclusion

Investing in index funds involves attempting to mimic a list of a specific category of stocks. While index funds are a useful tool for investing, it is important to be aware of these common errors investors make when it comes to investing in index funds. When in doubt, consider talking to a qualified financial professional about your goals and risk tolerance to effectively allocate your portfolio.

