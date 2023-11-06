7 Lessons from Surviving the Valley of Death, as Revealed by M’Sean Startups Who Overcame It

“Valley of death” is a common term you’ve probably heard in the startup world. This is what venture capitalists (VCs) refer to when talking about the early stages where the business may just be burning cash. In other words, businesses may be struggling to cover negative cash flow.

And according to NEXEA’s own statistics, 20% of companies fail within their first year of business, while 50% of companies fail within the first five years.

To overcome this, businesses will generally need to ensure there is sufficient financial runway, focus on product-market fit and having the right support systems in place.

It sounds simple enough on the surface, but let’s break it down with real-life examples, as shared by three Malaysian CEOs during NEXEA’s Entrepreneurs Summit IV held on October 17, 2023:

Andrew Chee, CEO and Founder of Runningmen Catering (Runningmen), a corporate catering service in Klang Valley

Shermaine, CEO and co-founder of Cult Creative, a job portal for creative people

Mohandeep Singh, Founder and CEO of Agilux Cloud Insurance, a cloud-based insurance software developer

1. Don’t aim to be a unicorn, be a cockroach instead

Throughout the session, all three CEOs shared one main thing – they are cockroaches. And no, it’s not meant to be an insult in any way. Instead, it is quite the opposite.

You see, cockroaches are flexible and adaptable, which plays a big role in surviving the valley of death of a startup. For example, Andrew shared that Runningman had “near death” experiences at least three times. But the team remained steadfast in its efforts to continue the effort.

“We found that the only time a business fails is when all the founders decide to leave. So I realized that it doesn’t matter what we do today. What matters is what you provide to your users and your community.”

2. Build your operational structure around tasks, not names

Any business can run only as long as it is earning money. You may have good intentions, but you still need revenue to grow in business.

However, where do you go when you start running out of money? You go back to basics and make the necessary changes.

Image Credit: Charmaine Wong

When Cult Creative only had two months of runway left, Shermaine shares two tough calls her team made – letting go of the tech team and restructuring everyone’s roles. The main reason behind this was to ensure that the team was focused on sales and the customer first.

“It’s identifying operations, understanding what their function and scope is, and then filling [the] Interval Now CEO Charmaine Wong doesn’t do that. [As] CEO, this is my list. If something happens to me, the team can figure out the ops. So build operations around functions first [is] Very important,” the co-founder shared.

It may take some time for the team to get used to, but as a leader, your role is to make the difficult decisions to make the business viable in the long run.

3. Realize product-market fit as quickly as possible

When you start a business, it’s to solve a specific problem in people’s lives. But at the same time, what you envision for your brand may not always be what’s best for it. For example, RunningMan initially started as a B2C food delivery business.

It was quite successful, with Andrew sharing that they were able to generate revenue of about RM30,000 on a monthly basis. But as the brand evolved into a general delivery platform, the Runningmen team gradually realized that the B2C food delivery business was too manpower-intensive with high costs.

Image Credit: Runningman Catering

Shortly after, he got a corporate client who started ordering more and more from him. And then it hit them. Corporate catering was a better way for Runningman to do business and make money.

This meant losing the brand’s title as a tech startup, but Andrew and his team decided it was worth the change. “Why not deploy the value that our customers want and generate true profit from there?” they shared. So although they spent about RM150,000 building the delivery app, the team chose to focus on their product-market fit.

4. Use your existing database when making changes

Sometimes, you may be confused about how to change your business strategy or model. This is especially difficult when your original intention for your business doesn’t work out the way you thought it would.

But it is important to note that this time while brainstorming, you are not going blindly like before. Regardless of how long you’ve been in business, you’ve definitely collected some user data. So it all depends on how you choose to use it.

For example, when the pandemic hit, Cult Creative realized that all the money invested in building a tech startup didn’t lead to product-based growth. Rather, revenues were stagnant and they were slowly losing runway.

So, rather than flogging a dead horse, the Cult creative team searched for new ideas to move the brand forward. Looking at their data, they realized that many companies were hiring content creators for TikTok and Instagram. At the same time, many of their Gen Z users in Southeast Asia were generalists.

“We talked to them and they didn’t want to go deep into their specific areas,” Shermaned explained. “A lot of them were video editors, but you see they’re all also social media influencers.” This helped Cult Creative come up with its new business model – a B2B subscription service that matches influencers with brands.

6. Pay more attention to your sales cycle and act accordingly

Many times, it is easy to get caught up in the joy of finalizing new business deals. After all, your team has probably worked long and hard to sign the other side.

But it’s important to remember that a deal doesn’t equal immediate cash flow. And thus, you should not be in a hurry to arrange how it should be spent.

Speaking from experience, Mohandeep explained that each market has different sales cycles. Previously, their business was in less regulated markets, but this is not the case with their current venture (Agilix Cloud Insurance).

And the biggest change of this change was the sales cycle. Instead of being able to sell within a few days or weeks, it may now take six or nine months. “Over the past three years, my longest sales cycle has been two years and two months.”

He explained that this is why you have to be careful with your projections about when the money is coming. Otherwise, you’ll be spending money that won’t be recouped any time soon.

Image Credit: Agilux Cloud Insurance

6. You are only as strong as your support system

It is undeniable that entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. You have to have the courage to take big risks that may or may not succeed. Also, not everyone will understand the journey of leading a startup in its infancy.

Apart from family (as Mohandeep pointed out), it also pays to network with others in the startup ecosystem. During one of Cult Creative’s darkest times after the unexpected demise of its co-founder Manisha, Shermaine revealed that it was NEXEA’s Entrepreneur Program that helped them through.

“In a group of other CEOs and founders, he was the ‘Purpose Sherman.’ They’re clear-thinking and they’re telling me ‘this is what’s not working’ and ‘this is it’. He really guided me through it,” he shared.

So he encouraged others to find a group of people and founders who will support and guide you objectively and rationally when things get very bad.

7. Be realistic about what your business needs, even if it means going broke

Every startup needs to grow and needs money. Some, like RunningMan, look for outside sources of funding.

When Andrew realized he needed to inject additional funding to grow RunningMan, he took the chance and joined an accelerator program. “That’s how I got my first funding,” he said.

But sometimes this doesn’t work and you run the risk of lagging behind your startup’s growth.

“If you don’t have the money to do this now, get a job somewhere and come back again,” encouraged Mohandeep. In his view, business is not only about you but also about your family, and it cannot run on pure optimism alone.

So you have to ensure that the business is in a financially viable position before moving forward, even if it means putting the project on hold for a while.

Featured Image Credit: Vulcan Post

