7 Lessons for Young Agribusiness Entrepreneurs – Daily Trust

There are a few things that experts advise young entrepreneurs who are setting up or managing agricultural businesses to keep in mind if they hope to expand their enterprises.

One, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to running a business. If you go into your own business and try to manage it like your father, friend, sister or brother, it may not be successful for many reasons. Perhaps your business’s location is different from others and respond accordingly. Perhaps clients belong to different income groups, such as middle class or lower class, or perhaps the amount of your investment is too small to make the methods effective.

Second, business travel is a learning curve. Since there is no one right way to do a task, you must be adaptable and make adjustments as necessary. Even if you have a great idea, the market will force you to change it. Perhaps you’ve introduced something new to your company, but the market requires change, so you have to make the necessary adjustments.

Third, keep in mind that the business world is highly volatile and avoid getting too comfortable with your current level of success. you never know what tomorrow will bring. As a result, modify appropriately. Use the peak season wisely to increase your revenue and also make wise investments with the income.

Growing up on a farm with his father, Mr. Tom Salonek, Founder and CEO of Intertek, describes four farming lessons that have shaped his career as an entrepreneur.

Fourth, control the activity. “When growing a crop, you have control over planting, weeding and harvesting,” he said. You obviously can’t control rain, sunshine and temperature. The only way to keep farmers from going crazy is to focus on the things they can control. This lesson is especially useful for salespeople, who must pay attention to their attitude, their working hours, and the contacts they make.

Fifth, take care of everything. You can get a good sense of how things are going in business by observing and talking to others in the field. If you are a young person who is running a business or planning to start an agricultural business and you are unaware of what is happening in the area where you are working or living, then you You can make a lot of mistakes, just pay attention to what’s happening instead of ignoring it. If you run a farm and employ people, pay attention to everything they do, even the smallest things, as they can have a direct or indirect impact on the company .

Sixth, keep learning. Mr. Tom Salonek described the lessons he learned from his father, saying, “I remember asking my mother as a confused child. Dad took a lot of agriculture classes from local organizations and learned how to get better at farming.

“He never stopped learning and teaching me the importance of this value,” he said.

Keep yourself updated by learning every day. Read about what can help you in business and what others are doing. It is very important to learn from other people’s mistakes. There are people who have traveled great distances on business trips; They can provide valuable insights that will help your business.

Finally, network is important. Networking, building relationships, and taking initiative are key components of small business operations. Building a successful business requires a lot of effort and persistence, so, it helps to build a network of friends and acquaintances for support. You are more likely to move forward as a group if you surround yourself with individuals who have comparable motivation and aspirations.

Source: dailytrust.com