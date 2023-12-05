7 Less Obvious Tricks Successful People Use to Keep Their Lives on Track

Although it may seem simple, the bigger truth is that moving forward and achieving your professional and personal goals can be challenging. So, why do so many people feel stuck in their lives?

This happens due to many reasons. One thing is certain, dreams can be turned into reality only when decisive action is taken.

Five common reasons people get stuck

1. They focus on practical goals versus unrealistic dreams

Before we discuss why so many people stay stuck, let’s distinguish between unrealistic dreams and practical goals.

It is possible to achieve almost anything, but it is important to distinguish between realistic goals and delusional dreams. To achieve your goals and move forward, you must assess your current situation and determine whether you are being held back by stupidity or legitimate challenges.

Unfortunately, stupidity and other legitimate challenges can often look very similar. Especially when you feel emotionally overwhelmed, stressed or frustrated. Therefore, it is important to understand the difference between these two extremes.

Photo: Jacob Lund via Getty

2. They act stupid

Here are some signs that you may be acting foolish:

You have attempted a similar action once or twice before and have been negatively affected mentally, physically or emotionally as a result.

The last time you tried this, your financial stability was greatly jeopardized, despite evidence that your actions were unwise.

Your actions are impulsive and driven by your fear of being alone, your ego, lustful desires or unhappiness.

You ignored sound advice and did not conduct a feasibility study to assess the costs, benefits and legal risks.

You can make more informed decisions by considering these factors and avoid doing something stupid.

But you are feeling stuck due to legitimate challenges. You have the power to change that. This process begins by breaking down your challenging objectives into smaller, achievable goals.

For example, if your goal is to become a doctor in a year, but you have not earned a bachelor’s degree, it is unrealistic to think that you will achieve it in a few months. However, if you stay focused and work toward obtaining your undergraduate degree first, you can get closer to your ultimate goal of becoming a doctor in the future. In many cases, the only hurdle you face is changing your perspective and connecting with reality instead of ignoring the facts.

3. They accept mediocrity

Some of the main reasons for feeling stuck in your life include:

You crave the familiar.

You are afraid of failure.

You feel the need to protect your identity or ego.

You are afraid of being alone.

Maintaining familiarity and protecting one’s identity are not inherently harmful desires. Yet, they often contribute to the feeling that you are incomplete and stuck.

Sticking with familiar people and situations can feel great in the short term. But it’s also an easy way to be extremely comfortable and stable. Only then normality comes.

Resisting change to protect your identity or ego begins when you are a child. Here’s something to consider. How many times have you avoided being your authentic self to avoid rejection? Maybe you went along with something you knew was wrong because you wanted to be accepted and fit in.

The need for approval lives in each of us. It can be an asset or a liability.

Fear of change and failure is also natural. Many things influence these fears.

4. They don’t see how their parents’ choices affect their lives today

If you feel constant pressure from people in power, or they withhold your affection whenever you don’t live up to their expectations, you probably fear failure. Furthermore, if they never acknowledged your successes, you may still have difficulty recognizing and appreciating your accomplishments today.

fact: Your parents’ view of your successes and failures can have a profound impact on the way you perceive yourself.

These attitudes and treatments can affect your ability to recover from failure and pursue opportunities that can help you destress.

Many people don’t recognize that this is happening or don’t know how to change it, so they stay stuck. They feel that they are not capable, so they may not try. This is called “learned helplessness”. Learned helplessness is a psychological condition that occurs when a person repeatedly experiences a stressful situation. They may believe that they have no control over the situation, so they stop trying to change it. This may happen even if they can do so.

Examples of learned helplessness have been observed in individuals who display recurring patterns of self-destructive behavior. For example, people who struggle with alcohol addiction often express a desire to quit drinking yet find themselves unable to do so. Therefore, their situation may still improve even if they have the capacity and resources. This can be attributed to their comfort in their current life circumstances despite the negative effects of their addiction.

Similarly, individuals who suffer from depression and obesity may rely on their mental illness and low self-esteem to justify their behavior, which can ultimately worsen their condition. Recognizing your learned helplessness is essential to prevent it from becoming a persistent obstacle to personal growth and well-being.

If you recognize such behavior in yourself, it is important to confront the possibility of learned helplessness, which may be induced by a number of factors, including chemical abuse or dependency, stress, trauma, physical and emotional abuse, or neglect. .

The first step towards solving the problem is to accept it.

The second step is to make a firm decision to ask for help. It is important to separate from any abusers and connect with appropriate support systems to resolve the problem. Remember, the decision to take control of the situation is paramount to overcoming it.

5. They have unrealistic expectations of themselves

Your parents may have been supportive of you, but you still developed incredibly high expectations for yourself.

Low self-esteem and perfectionistic attitudes may not be due to misbehavior by the authority figures in your life. Your personality and beliefs are the result of many different life events and relationships.

If you’re a perfectionist, your fear of failure is probably focused on shame and embarrassment. In your mind, failure is shameful and a reflection of your worth.

It takes a lot of work to re-establish these beliefs.

Many people remain stuck in their lives because they are not willing to work. Others view their limiting beliefs as immutable and are never taught that they can be changed.

I’m telling you now, you have the power. Don’t stay stuck, and don’t compromise with normal life.

Only you have the power to hold yourself back or push yourself forward.

Seven less-common tricks to help you take control of your life

1. Accept interruptions instead of fighting them

I always tell my clients that disruption is the birthplace of change.

You can’t do the same thing over and over again and expect different results. We define it as madness, but I think it’s more the definition of fear.

We are afraid of being alone, being judged, and feeling guilty. We are afraid of the unknown. So even though we want things to change, we don’t want to be the ones to make those necessary changes.

Once you make those changes, the outcome is under your control. And that’s a scary thought.

But you can do it. So if you want to get the life you deserve, you can start right here.

2. Admit what you’re afraid of

Before you take steps to overcome your fears, acknowledge them.

Write down the thing that scares you the most.

What’s the worst case scenario?

Is it like being alone?

Is it losing your family and friends because you decided to live in your truth?

Are you afraid that if you leave your current relationship, no one else will want you?

These are all legitimate fears. But is the potential cost of change worse than the existing pain and resentment that staying the same would create?

3. Imagine what could go right

Once again, write it down.

What is your outlook towards your life?

What would it be like to find the right person after leaving your toxic relationship?

Imagine making money at a job you love because you left that horrible job where you were barely making ends meet.

If you’re going to think about everything that could go wrong, you have a responsibility to consider everything that could go right.

You will realize that they do not seem as impossible or far away as you thought.

Photo: Vulp via Shutterstock

4. Change your environment

Write your situation and be honest.

What does your current environment do for you?

Who are in your environment, and how are they holding you back or helping you?

Once you identify what is contributing to your growth and what is holding you back, you can take small steps to connect the things that are helping you and the things that are holding you back. We can remove them.

You may need to physically relocate. You may need to distance yourself from some people. It’s not easy, but it can be done.

5. Start bringing change within yourself first

It all starts with your thoughts. If you want to achieve positive results and improve yourself, you must first change your attitudes and beliefs. Don’t rush into making physical changes before you resolve your internal problems.

Start by building self-love and confidence in yourself. Without these, changing location or circumstances will not make much difference.

You are more likely to be successful in life if you make mental and emotional changes before you make physical changes. Once you’ve worked on your inner self, take small steps toward your goals. You will be more likely to succeed and reach your full potential.

Break your big goal into some smaller goals. Gradually push yourself out of your comfort zone and embrace change.

If you find that you are stuck in the idea stage and struggling to take action, reach out to someone.

6. Find someone to help keep you accountable

If you don’t want to stay stuck but can’t move forward, you should seek help.

A qualified professional, such as an ICF certified coach or licensed therapist, can hold you accountable and help you stay on track with your goals. Be open to the fact that you may need both.

It’s also helpful to connect with people who know what you’re going through and are equally dedicated to self-growth so you can hold each other accountable and grow with each other.

If you’re trying to reach new professional heights, surround yourself with other professionals who have been where you want to go and others who are also trying to reach their own career goals.

7. Maintain relationships, even when you want to be isolated

No matter your situation, you were born into a world of unlimited possibilities. Don’t let all the broken pieces of your life bite you any more. Take the broken pieces and make something new.

The best is yet to come, but only if you decide and take action.

Dr. D. Evan Young, MCC, NBC-HWC, is a leading behavior modification and relationship expert, TEDx speaker, Certified Master Coach and Master Neuro-Linguistic Programmer, and a Certified Master MBTI Practitioner with a Ph.D. In holistic life coaching. She has written about relationships and mental wellness for YourTango for nearly 10 years.

Source: www.yourtango.com