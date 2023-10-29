7 legitimate ways to make money on Facebook

Facebook is not just a popular platform for social interaction; It is also a profitable online tool for you , [+] Use for free. getty

From the app’s buying and selling marketplace to its monetization opportunities, there are multiple ways to earn money on this platform that can add to your income.

This article covers some of the best ways to make money on Facebook.

1. Sell on Facebook Marketplace

The easiest and fastest way to make money is to sell on Facebook Marketplace. This platform is very easy to use, and the best part is that you do not need to meet specific requirements to qualify as a seller.

To list the product you want to sell, all you need to do is go to Facebook Marketplace and tap on the “Create New Listing” option. After that, the steps are self-explanatory, and you just need to provide the images, description, and price of the item you want to sell.

2. Create a Facebook Page or Group

Pages and Groups on Facebook are some of the best mediums to reach out and connect with others.

Once you have established a good number of supporters on any of these channels, you can use your influence to do affiliate marketing, sell products or services, and drive traffic to your website, which will pay off in the long run. Can generate revenue.

Creating a Facebook page or group is completely free, but you can also spend money to increase their visibility.

3. Monetize Your Content

Whether you like posting videos, live streaming, or publishing articles, luckily, you can monetize any type of content on Facebook.

Just make sure you meet the eligibility requirements for your desired monetization type. You may need to have a minimum of 10,000 followers or 250 return viewers and 50,000 post engagements or 180,000 watch minutes in the last 60 days to monetize your Page.

4. Do social media marketing for a company

Apart from earning on Facebook as a content creator, you can also generate income by managing the social media pages of companies or influencers on this platform.

As a social media manager, you’ll ensure that your client’s content on Facebook is high quality and engaging to increase the reach of the pages you’re managing. Depending on the scope of your responsibilities, you may or may not be responsible for sourcing or creating content yourself.

5. Create videos with in-stream ads

If you want to make money on Facebook by uploading videos, one of the easiest monetization methods is to include in-stream ads in your published video content.

With this feature, you’ll have the freedom to customize ad placement in your videos, allowing you to monetize without disrupting the viewing experience of your supporters.

You can expect to receive payment for the revenue generated earlier that month from in-stream ads around the 21st of each month, provided you have met the minimum revenue threshold of $100.

6. Add a paid subscription to your page

To get more predictable monthly income on Facebook, you can also offer your Page supporters the opportunity to pay a monthly subscription fee to access your exclusive content.

Offer customers benefits like limited discounts on your products or services and personalized interactions with you to encourage existing customers to stay and new ones to join.

When supporters make subscription payments on the web, you will receive the full amount paid by them after taxes and fees. However, when they make payments on mobile devices, you will only receive 70% of the revenue, as mobile providers typically deduct a 30% fee from the cost of in-app purchases.

7. Collaborate with brands for paid sponsorship

As your page grows, there may be opportunities for you to get sponsored by brands whose offerings are tailored to your niche.

Whether these brands reach out to you directly or you contact them yourself, once a partnership is established you will have the chance to receive compensation from these companies for endorsing their products or services.

These sponsorship deals can also be done outside of Facebook’s monetization platform, allowing you to easily keep the full payment from your sponsor.

Is it easy to make money on Facebook?

Whether making money on Facebook is convenient or not depends on your point of view.

Some people may find this remote earning opportunity a very convenient way of earning compared to traditional 9-5 jobs. Others may find it too challenging to reach the minimum requirements to monetize their content on Facebook.

Despite the perceived difficulty of this side hustle, Facebook can be a very profitable platform if you implement the right strategies, know how to create good content, and are consistent.