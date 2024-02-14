7 habits you should be ‘100% free’ of by the time you reach 30

Creating a healthy routine starts with small tasks. Continuous change is never made with grand, sweeping announcements or actions, but rather step-by-step.

7 habits you’ll be ‘100% free’ by age 30:

1. Chasing the dopamine rush

As humans, feeling good is hardwired into our biological makeup. We may look for quick solutions to feel better, such as drinking alcohol, using drugs, or relying on external affection to boost our self-esteem.

Chasing those heights will only leave us feeling empty. Instead, focusing on developing yourself from the inside out is a more sustainable path to self-love.

Being outside in nature, increasing our heart rate with exercise, or participating in activities we enjoy are all great ways to boost our feel-good chemicals while reducing damage.

2. Feeling incompetent

It’s easy to assume we’re bad at certain tasks, but limiting ourselves to narrowly defined boundaries doesn’t benefit anyone.

You may tell yourself that you can’t learn a new skill, when in reality, you don’t need to master what you’re learning – you just have to try. Instead of saying, “I can’t do that,” or “I’m not good at this,” say, “I’m trying,” and step out of your comfort zone.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with not being the best at something – it’s just your inner critic trying to tell you otherwise.

3. Not taking risks

Along with not thinking we can’t do new things, keeping ourselves in our own little bubbles means we won’t grow.

Stepping out of our comfort zone in small, practical ways is a great way to keep our minds sharp and hearts open.

4. Playing the victim

It’s easy to look at the world around you and blame others for your failures. Although there are certain structural inequities that hold marginalized people back, at some point, it is up to us to take accountability for ourselves.

Maintaining a victim mentality makes us feel like we are inferior, and it negates our ability to rise up and make the most of life.

Being accountable to ourselves and to others is powerful, something that binds us together in community, and exposes our fullest, most authentic selves.

5. ‘Multitasking’

We’re often taught that the best practice for getting work done is to work on multiple projects at once. But doing so isn’t so good for our actual levels of productivity, as multitasking is actually bad for our brain, as pointed out by Dr. Karan Raj.

Dr. Raj says multitasking tires us faster, because “focusing on multiple tasks means the left and right sides of the brain have to work independently. [Your] “The brain’s focus gets divided, so mistakes are more likely to be made.”

6. Being a perfectionist

Maintaining grace for yourself and others is a valuable way to walk in the world. By recognizing that no one can be perfect all the time, we give ourselves and those around us the opportunity to mess up, repair, and correct as we move forward.

Remember, you are always enough, no matter what the critical voice in your head is telling you.

7. Neglecting self-care

Self-care is more than face masks and bubble baths. This is making sure we eat a balanced diet, get enough sleep, drink water, and do things that help us feel nourished and balanced.

Not taking care of yourself is a direct path to burnout, which is harder to recover from than you might think.

We all have a birthright to feel good about ourselves, and that includes making sure our needs are met in all areas of our lives.

It is important to accept that the way of living that works for one person may not work for someone else.

As mental health professionals say, there is no such thing as a “should.” Holding yourself to impossibly high standards is a harmful habit. Instead, think about what makes you feel complete, and go from there.

