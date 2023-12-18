Green Vegetables For Belly Fat Loss: Including healthy foods in your diet is one of the easiest ways to shed that accumulated belly around your waist. Eating healthy foods not only helps in aiding weight loss but also enhances one’s appearance, heart health, and overall well-being. When you eat well, you feel good! One of the best foods that you can include in your diet is green vegetables. They are known for their excellent nutritional profile and help protect the body from several chronic illnesses. Green vegetables have vital nutrients and antioxidants that help in burning belly fat at a fast pace and help achieve your weight loss goals. Here is a list of green vegetables that you must include in your diet for overall health and fitness.

Green Vegetables For Belly Fat Loss

1. Spinach

When it comes to green vegetables, spinach takes the top spot for its great nutritional value and health benefits. It is an extremely nutrient-rich vegetable that is packed with vitamins, minerals, protein, fibre, healthy fats, iron, antioxidants, carotenoids, and calcium that benefit the overall body. Spinach is a great vegetable for weight loss as it has good amounts of fibre, that keeps you full for longer hours and prevents hunger and is comparatively low in calories.

2. Kale

Kale is a nutritious vegetable that is loaded with vitamins C and K, beta-carotene, and antioxidants that keep a check on overall health. It is a great source of plant-based protein that keeps your teeth and bones healthy, supports the immune system and protects the body from oxidative stress. The abundance of nutrients present in kale makes it a great weight-loss food.

3. Watercress

Watercress is a dark green leafy vegetable that is a package of essential nutrients. According to WebMD, it is rich in vitamin A, also known as retinol, which is important for keeping your retinas healthy and your vision good. The presence of vitamin C in watercress supports the immune system, helps to heal from injuries, and supports healthy collagen production.

4. Swiss Chard

Chard or Swiss chard also known as spinach-chard or silverbeet in India is another green vegetable that you can add to your weight loss diet plan. This vegetable is low in calories, and high in vital nutrients such as iron, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, C and K.

5. Arugula

Arugula or Gargeer provides valuable nutrients to the body and helps maintain its functions. It is an excellent source of vitamin K, which helps in strengthening joints, bones and muscles. The presence of calcium in arugula helps in nerve and muscle function, and the function of digestive enzymes. It is a low-calorie vegetable which you can add to your weight-loss diet.

6. Cauliflower

One of the most commonly cooked vegetables in Indian households is cauliflower which is incredibly healthy and nutritious. It is a high-nutrient density vegetable that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to fight chronic illnesses. Cauliflower is also a good source of fibre that plays an essential role in weight management.

7. Cucumbers

Known for its water content, you can also include cucumber in your diet for quick belly fat loss. It has 95% water and is a great source of powerful antioxidants and nutrients that promote overall health. The good amounts of water and soluble fibre in cucumber keep you hydrated and fuller for longer hours, keeping hunger at bay and promoting healthy weight loss.

