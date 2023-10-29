7 great Halloween movies to watch with the whole family

return to australia Credit: Disney

The following list of horror films is not exhaustive. I’m leaving out some fan favorites and including some potentially divisive choices. I’m pretty sure all of these are rated PG or lower, and I’m leaving out obvious choices like gremlins Because they’re PG-13.

Another note on what’s not included: At least two of the most famous, most beloved Halloween movies are ones I don’t really care about. I think Cheat Extremely mediocre and only watchable thanks to Bette Midler. And Beetle Juice, Apart from a few funny scenes, it is by turns obnoxious and tedious. I’m a big fan of Michael Keaton but I can’t stand him in this case. (In fact, I have included almost batman returns on this list—this could definitely qualify as a Halloween-adjacent movie!)

So with that confession out of the way, let’s get to the list!

1. ET

Steven Spielberg has made many amazing movies over the years, but ET extra-terrestrial Remains one of the best. It’s not particularly scary, and is even quite funny at times, but as a kid I definitely remember when the scientists came in their space suits and the ET was lying there pale and pale next to Elliot. I was dying, so I was terrified. Definitely one of the best movies of all time and perfect for Halloween.

2. Arsenic and old lace

Cary Grant is one of my favorite actors and Arsenic and old lace One of his best films. This is one of my favorite movies of all time, with some truly side-splitting scenes and lots of kills. I watch it every few years and it never gets old. “No, please, Johnny! Not a long way, Johnny!”

3. Return to Australia

This is basically if you took the Wizard of Oz And a bad acid trip and the two combined. I haven’t seen it for years, but I have memories return to australia Frankly, these are nightmares, like fragments of a nightmare. I plan on watching it again. It’s older, and certainly not a musical masterpiece like the original film, but it’s L. Reflects some of the dark sides of Frank Baum’s imagination. Sure it’s rough around the edges, but still worth a watch.

4. Away from excitement

One of the weirdest, creepiest, scariest Studio Ghibli movies I’ve ever seen, spirited Away When it came out, it was a big deal, winning the 75th Academy Awards for Best Animated Film, making it the first and only hand-drawn, non-English film to do so. It’s absolutely charming in the best way, though it’s often quite disturbing compared to the family cartoons we’re used to in the West.

5. Cocoa

I know, this isn’t a Halloween movie! He is alright! But El Dia de Muertos is quite close, as both holidays share a similar history with All Souls Day. And yet, the Days of the Dead are celebrated between October 31st and November 2nd, so it counts. cocoa is a tremendous film with mesmerizing animation and music and a really powerful story.

6. Goons

It’s not even really a Halloween movie, but it has pirate skeletons and murderous bad guys, plenty of booby traps, and an overall vibe that works perfectly for this time of year. not to mention, fool One of the greatest films ever made. The adventure, the camaraderie, the hope, it’s all so fun and heartwarming and wonderful. They don’t really make them like they used to.

7. Jaws

Forget meg, If you want to watch a scary movie about a giant sea predator there is only one place to look: Jaws. This is a film that proves that great horror is even better when you have great characters, writing, and actors to pull off. I remember being absolutely terrified when I watched it as a kid. Then again, we were less insensitive then!

More from Forbes10 best horror movies to watch this halloween

What are your favorite family-friendly Halloween movies? tell me further Twitter Or Facebook.