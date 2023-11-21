7 Gift Ideas to Increase Financial Literacy of Your Loved Ones

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday unofficially kick off holiday shopping. Are you wondering what to buy for your loved ones? Why not consider the gift of financial literacy? In a world of ever-present economic challenges, equipping your family and friends with the knowledge to manage your finances can be a profound and lasting step.

Here are some thoughtful gift ideas that provide recipients with essential financial skills and knowledge:

board games

Of the myriad options available, some games stand out for their ability to blend entertainment with fundamental financial lessons.

monopoly, a classic favourite, provides a dynamic introduction to the concepts of property investment, rent collection and overall wealth management. Its various variants make it a versatile option for different age groups.

Another great option life struggle, where players make decisions about career, finances, and retirement. This demonstrates the long-term impact of financial decisions made in youth.

For a more focused lesson on budgeting, consider payday, The game challenges players to manage their monthly finances, pay bills, and handle unexpected expenses, providing a realistic simulation of managing a household budget.

At the end, cash flow for kids, Designed by Robert Kiyosaki, it is an extraordinary tool to introduce children to the fundamentals of investing and financial strategies. inspired by the principles of rich Dad Poor DadThis game encourages strategic thinking about money and investing.

These board games provide hours of family entertainment, providing exposure to financial decision making, while serving as valuable resources in imparting important financial literacy skills to children (and adults).

piggy bank and savings jar

Traditional piggy banks and savings jars are timeless tools for teaching children about the value of saving money. Piggy banks encourage children to save bills and coins, giving them a realistic representation of their savings growing over time.

Savings jars can take this concept a step further. By using multiple jars, kids can allocate money for different purposes: one for saving, another for spending, and perhaps a third for sharing or donating.

This method is a practical demonstration of how money can be divided for different goals, emphasizing the importance of saving while acknowledging the joy and responsibility of spending and giving.

Additionally, you can customize the experience by offering rewards for reaching certain goals, or matching the amount saved as an added incentive. Such conversations promote meaningful conversations about financial priorities and value of money.

prepaid debit card

For older children, especially teens, prepaid debit cards can be an excellent tool for teaching financial responsibility in a more modern context.

These cards allow teens to make purchases, manage money, and withdraw cash just like a regular debit card. However, the main difference is that these cards only allow spending up to the amount pre-loaded on them, which prevents overspending and encourages teens to plan their finances carefully.

Many of these cards come with associated apps or online platforms where teens can check their balance, view transaction history, and monitor spending habits.

Additionally, these cards often include parental controls, which allow you to monitor spending, set limits, and block certain types of transactions. This aspect ensures a safe environment for teens to learn about handling money, making mistakes, and correcting them.

traditional planner

Gifting someone a planner is a practical way to help them manage their personal finances. These traditional, paper-based planners come in a variety of formats and styles, catering to different preferences and financial tracking needs.

For example, clever fox budget planner Allows users to manually track expenses, savings, loan repayments, and set budget goals.

Other planners focus on specific aspects of financial management. For example, The Happy Planner – Budget Edition Provides a creative and customizable approach. It includes layouts and stickers that make the process of managing money more engaging and personalized.

For investment tracking, Erin Condren monthly budget planner Provide detailed sections to monitor investments, savings and financial growth.

These planners are perfect for individuals who want to keep a close eye on their financial progress And Want a physical and personalized copy when doing so.

Website or App Subscription

Gifting subscriptions to financial education websites or apps is a powerful way to support lifelong learning.

For budget and expense tracking, platforms like peppermint Provide an excellent introduction to personal finance management.

Young audiences may find engaging, age-appropriate content on apps, such as savings spree Or BankaruWhich provides interactive, game-based learning for the basic concepts of saving and spending.

For adults and teens looking to deepen their financial understanding, YNAB Offers practical budgeting techniques, while apps like Robin Hood And chestnut Provide a user-friendly introduction to stock market investing.

These platforms provide educational content using interactive tools and simulations, making the learning experience practical and enjoyable.

personal finance books

A classic gift idea, plenty of books offer valuable insights into money management. For small children, Berenstain Bears’ money troubles Provides an introduction to basic financial concepts.

Middle grade readers can benefit from The Everything Kid’s Money Book By Brett McWhorter Sember, which covers a range of topics from earning and saving to wise spending.

Teens can gain a lot from teen money manual By Cara McGuire, practical advice from budgeting to making money. For college students and young adults, broke millennial by Erin Lowry serves as a trusted guide to navigating the complex world of personal finance, student loans, and budgeting.

Adults can benefit from classics like total money change By Dave Ramsey, which provides strategies for debt reduction and financial freedom. For those who are nearing retirement, 5 years before you retire Valuable advice has been provided by Emily Guy Birken.

financial planning consultation

Giving the gift of a session with a professional financial planner is a unique gift, especially for your loved ones who are at a crossroads in their financial journey or looking to customize their strategies.

For young adults or recent graduates, a session with a financial planner can provide important guidance on managing student loans, starting a savings plan, and budgeting for the new phase of their lives. This is an ideal way to help them establish a solid financial foundation as they begin their careers.

Mid-career individuals may find immense value in sessions focused on investment strategies, retirement planning, purchasing a home, or saving for their children’s education. A professional financial planner can provide insights specifically tailored to these more complex financial needs.

The advice and strategies provided during these sessions can have a long-term impact, helping your family and friends make informed decisions in line with their financial objectives.

final thoughts

The gift of financial literacy is priceless. Whether it’s for a child, adult or senior, these thoughtful gift ideas are designed to enhance understanding and skills in financial management.

Choosing gifts that contribute to financial education is a meaningful way to impact the lives of your loved ones, providing lasting value in knowledge and empowerment.