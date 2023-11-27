7 Foods for Kids to Gain Weight Naturally
Children can be fidgety at times when it comes to healthy veggies and fruits.
If your child is also underweight due to a lack of essential nutrients in their diet. You can simply make their diet chart to begin with.
Here are 7 foods to include in your kid’s diet.
Eating bananas is beneficial for your little one. It helps to boost energy and maintain the weight of your child.
Potato contains calories, amino acids, and dietary fibre that help to gain weight naturally.
Eggs are a rich source of protein, vitamins, and micronutrients that maintain a stable weight for a child as per their age.
Dairy products include cheese, butter, and milk to promote strong bones and weight gain.
Lean meats are packed with proteins and calories that help in the muscle building of a kid.
Dry fruits like nuts and seeds are a great source for gaining weight naturally.
Consuming nut butter is beneficial for children in the growing stage because it contains calories.
