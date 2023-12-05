7 food and agriculture innovations needed to protect the climate and feed a rapidly growing world

For the first time, food and agriculture take center stage at the annual UN climate conference in 2023.

more than 130 countries A declaration was signed on 1 December, committing to making their food systems – everything from production to consumption – a focal point in national strategies to tackle climate change.

The announcement is short on concrete actions to adapt to climate change and reduce emissions, but it draws attention to an important issue.

Global food supplies are facing disruption from extreme heat and storms. It is also a major contributor to climate change, accounting for one third of all greenhouse gas emissions from human activities. It is under this tension that agricultural innovation is increasingly being raised in international climate discussions.

Currently, agriculture provides enough food for the world’s 8 billion people, although many do not have adequate access. But to feed a global population of 10 billion in 2050, cropland will need to expand by 660,000 to 1.2 million square miles (171 million to 301 million hectares) compared with 2010. This will lead to more deforestation, which contributes to climate change. Furthermore, some practices widely relied upon to produce enough food, such as the use of synthetic fertilizers, also contribute to climate change.

Deforestation alone and ending these practices without alternative solutions will reduce the world’s food supply and farmers’ incomes. Fortunately, innovations are emerging that can help.

In a new report, the Innovation Commission for Climate Change, Food Security and Agriculture, founded by Nobel-winning economist Michael Cramer, has identified seven priority areas for innovation that aim to ensure adequate food production, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and Can help in reaching. Crores of people.

I am an agricultural economist and the Executive Director of the Commission. Three innovations in particular stand out for their ability to scale rapidly and pay off economically.

Accurate, accessible weather forecasts

With extreme weather causing crops to become increasingly vulnerable and farmers struggling to adapt, accurate weather forecasts are vital. Farmers need to know what to expect in the near and distant future in order to make strategic decisions about planting, irrigation, fertilization and harvesting.

Yet access to accurate, detailed forecasts is rare for farmers in many low- and middle-income countries.

Our assessment shows that investing in technology to collect data and make forecasts widely available – such as through radio, text messaging or WhatsApp – could have multiplier benefits for economies.

For example, aggregate accurate state-level forecasts of seasonal monsoon rainfall would help Indian farmers optimize the timing of sowing and planting, yielding an estimated US$3 billion in benefits over five years – at a cost of about $5 million. .

If farmers in Benin received accurate forecasts by text message, we estimate they could save each farmer $110 to $356 per year, a huge amount in that country.

Greater sharing of information between neighboring countries using platforms such as the World Meteorological Organization’s Climate Service Information System could also improve forecasts.

Microbial Fertilizer

Another innovation priority involves expanding the use of microbial fertilizers.

Nitrogen fertilizer is widely used to increase crop yields, but it is usually made from natural gas and is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. Microbial fertilizers use bacteria to help plants and soil absorb the nutrients they need, reducing the amount of nitrogen fertilizer needed.

Studies have shown that microbial fertilizers can increase bean yields by 10% to 30% in healthy soils and generate billions of dollars in profits. Other microbial fertilizers work with corn and scientists are working on more developments.

Soybean farmers in Brazil have been using rhizobia-based microbial fertilizers for decades to improve their yields and cut synthetic fertilizer costs. But this technology is not as widely known elsewhere. Scaling up this would require funding to expand testing to more countries, but it has huge potential benefits for farmers, soil health and the climate.

reducing methane from livestock

The third innovation priority is livestock, which is the source of about two-thirds of agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions. Demand for beef is projected to increase 80% by 2050 As low- and middle-income countries become wealthier, reducing those emissions is essential.

Several innovative methods to reduce livestock methane emissions target intestinal fermentation, which causes methane belching.

Adding algae, seaweed, lipids, tannins, or certain synthetic compounds to cattle feed can alter the chemical reactions that produce methane during digestion. Studies have shown that some technologies have the potential to reduce methane emissions by a quarter to nearly 100%. When cattle produce less methane, they also waste less energy, which can be used for growth and milk production, giving farmers a boost.

This method is still expensive, but further development and private investment could help scale it up and reduce costs.

Gene editing of livestock or the microorganisms present in their stomachs may also someday be possible.

enhancing agricultural innovation

The Innovation Commission also identified four other priorities for innovation:

Helping farmers and communities implement better rainwater harvesting.

Lowering the costs of digital agriculture can help farmers use irrigation, fertilizers and pesticides most efficiently.

Encouraging the production of alternative proteins to reduce the demand for livestock.

To provide insurance and other social protection to farmers to help them recover from extreme weather events.

Although promising agricultural innovations exist, commercial incentives to develop and scale them have been reduced, leading to low investment, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

However, innovation funding has a track record of generating very high social rates of return. This creates an opportunity for public and philanthropic investment in developing and deploying innovations at scale to reach millions of people. Of course, to be effective, any potential innovation must be consistent with and driven by national strategies and planned in collaboration with government, the private sector and civil society.

Two decades ago, global leaders, frustrated that life-saving vaccines were not reaching the millions of people who needed them, created Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. They invested billions of dollars to scale these innovations, helping to vaccinate more than 1 billion children and halve child mortality in 78 low-income countries.

This year, COP28 officials are aiming for an equitable global response to climate change, food security and agriculture.

Paul Winters, Professor of Global Affairs, University of Notre Dame

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

