7 fascinating use cases of AI in finance

AI, large language models, and machine learning have disrupted the financial industry for over a decade. What started small with simple routines has now expanded the potential applications to more complex and precise use cases. The ability to read, process, and analyze large amounts of historical data and news is revolutionizing how AI can increase customer satisfaction and make more informed decisions in finance.

trading algorithm

Trading systems and automated trading have a long history in trading. Be it in the form of codable trading strategies, trading platforms, API connections between brokers and stock exchanges or trade automation. Work that previously had to be done manually can now be processed automatically using Generative AI. Highly effective AI stock trading software evaluates trading signals based on strategies evaluated by algorithms.

AI processes and analyzes the entire history of an equity to identify the trading patterns that have worked best in the past, assuming that future profits will be similar to past performance. The AI ​​automatically routes buy and sell orders through the online broker to the stock exchange, where it gets the best chance of being filled at the best possible price.

robo advice

Robo advisors use artificial intelligence-powered strategies to minimize risk and actively seek above-average returns by identifying smart investment strategies. Those investment strategies are tailored to the defined investment themes and risk levels that clients can choose from.

The AI ​​determines which assets to allocate to which investment theme, takes care of the initial buying and selling of assets, and the robo advisor ensures proper rebalancing of the portfolio.

AI-based robo advisor algorithms take over from asset managers by automatically identifying the best-possible investment strategies by considering essential factors such as investment horizon, expected returns and risk tolerance, allowing clients to choose personalized investment strategies.

money management

Financial advice in the form of robo advisors is just one use case of AI in wealth management. AI helps wealth management firms optimize customer interactions with automated chatbots. The process that started as simple chatbot routines answering only basic questions, getting most users to human help desk workers is now a highly optimized AI-based process. Natural language processing models (NLP) help chatbot systems better understand requests and generate better answers.

AI technology provides increased accuracy and efficiency and opens the door to vast potential and versatility within wealth management processes. AI is having a game-changing impact in wealth management, with impressive results expected.

Financial Planning

AI-based algorithms can read finance documents such as insurance policies and tax return statements and instantly summarize the analyzed data to identify relevant financial planning key insights. Possible use cases in financial planning are property tax deductions, Roth conversion savings and tax scenario planning, mortgages, student loans, and medical insurance.

Financial advisors can use AI-based financial planning tools to play a proactive role by providing tax planning scenarios to their clients much faster. AI reads customer data in just minutes and instantly summarizes it to develop recommendations for tax optimization and tax-saving opportunities.

financial reporting

Using AI for financial reporting helps automate processes, improve compliance and quality, enhance data analysis, and increase security. Organizations that harness the power of AI for financial reporting have a clear advantage over competitors. With the rise of the Internet, the question is no longer whether AI is appropriate, but rather when to start using AI.

Financial reporting in large corporations is labor-intensive and time-consuming, making it expensive and AI is a great application to streamline processes and save money. Financial statement analysis and financial forecasting are two of the most compelling examples where AI can reveal its benefits.

data analysis

Artificial intelligence is used to read, clean, reshape unstructured data into well-structured data, and enhance new modeling to identify valuable information. Thanks to AI, data processing is much faster, and the amount of data processed is more meaningful than pre-AI data analysis.

Companies using AI for data analysis start collecting datasets from trusted sources. AI then takes care of removing irrelevant information from the raw data and extracting the data to focus on during data analysis. Data analysis looks at the data to identify valuable insights before the final step of data interpretation, which helps in making the right decisions based on the analyzed data.

risk management

AI, machine learning and trained algorithms can be used to accurately predict customers’ creditworthiness by analyzing a customer’s credit history and income growth, but also considering market conditions. Banks also use big data analytics to combine customers’ internal data with additional external data to get a unique view of risk.

Another part of corporate risk management is automation, which helps reduce risk and operational efficiency, reducing the possibility of errors and manual errors.

