7 excellent books to quote on your social media feed

pile of books in home interior getty

As much as I hate the word “content” (because it’s too general), it’s true that social media is a place to share information and debate topics.

There are times when you may have difficulty gathering enough material to share, but these informative books are full of new material that you can quote and discuss. These are my favorite books of the past few weeks and months.

1. Cancel American Mentality: Cancel culture undermines trust and puts us all at risk―but there is a solution

Cancellation of the American Mind Amazon

AmazonCanceling the American Mindset: Cancel Culture Undermines Trust and Threatens Us All―But There’s a Solution

If X (formerly Twitter) is known for one thing, it’s cancel culture, We know how it works – someone says something or does something stupid, and then everyone pounces. This book argues that we sometimes get our facts wrong, and we rarely engage in healthy, useful dialogue.

2. Making It So: A Memoir

make it so Amazon

AmazonMaking It Like This: A Memoir

Patrick Stewart is one of my favorite actors, and his autobiography is a revelation. He’s open and honest about his failures, celebratory about his notable successes, and charmingly down-to-earth when it comes to being Captain Picard.

3. Determinism: The Science of Life Without Free Will

determined Amazon

AmazonDetermined: The Science of Life Without Free Will

Another highly quotable book states that we all lack free will. As if this isn’t controversial enough, the author goes on to explain that we can actually get by even with this knowledge – that we are primarily the product of science and emotion.

4. The Revolutionary Spring: The Flame of Europe and the Battle for a New World, 1848-1849

revolutionary spring Amazon

AmazonRevolutionary Spring: Europe’s Flame and the Fight for a New World, 1848-1849

Any book with so many maps at the front of the book will be detailed and detailed. revolutionary spring This revolutionary time period, lasting from 1848 to 1849, is highly quotable because of its rich history and political strife.

5. Germany 1923: Hyperinflation, Hitler’s overthrow, and democracy in crisis

germany 1923 Amazon

AmazonGermany 1923: Hyperinflation, Hitler’s overthrow, and democracy in crisis

Another book that looks at a specific era of time, germany 1923 It’s about the economics of attack. This detailed account begins by explaining how hyperinflation led to unrest and the rise of a magnetic and malevolent figure named Adolf Hitler.

6. Emperors of Rome: Ruling the Ancient Roman World

emperor of rome Amazon

AmazonEmperors of Rome: The Ancient Romans Ruled the World

emperor of rome If it had described the lives of Roman emperors one by one, it would have become boring and stale. Instead, it does the almost impossible: The book explains why emperors existed and even how the empire was structured, told with wit and humor.

7. The Burning of the World: The Great Fire of Chicago and the Battle for the Soul of a City

burning of the world burning of the world

AmazonThe Burning of the World: The Great Chicago Fire and the War for a City’s Soul

Nonfiction books provide abundant quotable material, primarily because the topics are so richly explained. This historical account of the Great Chicago Fire reveals details most of us have never heard before, including how the fire started.