7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SEM) may struggle to allocate capital

Did you know that there are some financial metrics that can provide clues to a potential multi-bagger? First, we would like to see a proven return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is growing, and secondly, it is expanding Base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives in which it can continue to reinvest, which is characteristic of a compounding machine. When we see in that light 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SEM) and its ROCE trend, we weren’t exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

To clarify if you’re unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate this for 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM208m ÷ (RM2.8b – RM1.5b) (Based on last twelve months till September 2023),

Thus, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, this is a satisfactory return, but much better than the consumer retail industry average of 10%.

ROCE

In the chart above we measured 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad's past ROCE against its past performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What does the ROCE trend tell us for 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad?

In terms of 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad’s historical ROCE movements, the trend is not spectacular. Over the past five years, returns on capital have declined to 15% from 58% five years ago. However, given the increase in both capital employed and revenues it appears that the business is currently poised for growth as a result of short-term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business and thus the shareholders will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad has reduced its current liabilities to 51% of total assets. So we can attribute some of this to the decline in ROCE. Additionally, it may reduce some aspects of risk to the business as the company’s suppliers or short-term creditors are now providing less funding for its operations. Some would claim that this reduces the efficiency of the business in generating ROCE because it is now funding more operations with its own money. Either way, they’re still at pretty high levels, so we’d like to see them drop further if possible.

main solution

Although 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad’s returns have declined in recent times, we are encouraged to see that sales are growing and the business is reinvesting in its operations. Plus the stock is up 70% over the past five years, so it appears investors are bullish about the future. So should these upward trends continue, we will remain optimistic about the stock going forward.

