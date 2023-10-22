7 easy ways to protect yourself from cyber attacks, according to an international expert

The risks posed to our personal finances and our identities by cybersecurity threats were scary enough before machines started thinking for themselves. Now with the emergence of AI in our daily workflows, it seems like there is no better time to revisit this issue and ask the question, “How can we protect ourselves from cybersecurity attacks?” And who better to ask than an international expert on the subject?

In this case, finding one wasn’t hard. Over the years, my work in the field of personal finance has often been confused with the writings of one of our foremost experts in cybersecurity – because we share the same name. Dr. Tim Maurer is a Harvard graduate, former Homeland Security appointee, and current Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and after getting confused several times online, we finally teamed up for an article to help protect you. You have decided to protect yourself—and your money—from the myriad threats posed by cyber security attacks.

Maurer regularly reflects on the impact of cybersecurity on large corporations, municipalities, and countries. But, I wanted to know: When you think about cybersecurity and its impact on individuals and homes, what are the first few recommendations you would make for us regular folks?

Protect yourself from cyber security attacks Nurfoto via Getty Images

He told me, “The good news is that there are actually several steps you and I can take.” Wow! There are some classics that still apply today, and others that are helping us keep up with the constantly evolving landscape.

Here are 7 ways to protect yourself from cyber security attacks:

1. Use multi-factor authentication.

Multi-factor authentication is when you log into your online bank or other important accounts, where in addition to your password, they require another form of confirmation – such as sending a text message to your mobile phone, For example. Most accounts these days give you the option to add multi-factor authentication, but many of us simply hit the “Leave” button and move on with our days. But Maurer suggests that clicking “yes” may be the step that helps secure our accounts.

2. Choose a hard-to-guess password.

Yes, this may be old news, but I know there are still people who are using “1 2 3 4” for their PIN code and “password” for their password. A strong password will have at least 12 characters and include a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

And maybe you’ve evolved to use a better password, but you still use the same password for almost everything. It may be time to use a password app or third-party service, where you only have to remember your primary password, and it generates unique, secret passwords for each of your logins.

Dr. Maurer acknowledges, “If you’re a large company or government, things like ‘concentration risk’ might be a reason not to use a third party or app that would keep all your passwords centrally – But it’s not something you need to worry that much about as an average American.”

Another excellent point he made here is that tradeoffs must be considered in all of these cybersecurity decisions, so while there may be a little risk to an individual in centralizing all your passwords with one entity, there is more in making the effort. There is risk. To maintain many different passwords.

3. Don’t log into sensitive accounts using unsecured networks.

Yes, this means the network in your hotel or on the plane.

4. Freeze your credit.

One of the scariest things I learned from Maurer is, “We can’t trust the security of our Social Security numbers.” Over the course of our lifetime, many people and companies have gained access to our most sensitive identifiers. And if they have access to our Social Security number, they have access to our credit, which is one of the most important things to protect.

So, how can we prevent hackers from gaining access to our credit – even if they have our Social Security number? Freeze it. By freezing your credit, you make it impossible Any To access your credit.

How? Visit each of the three major credit bureaus—Equifax

efx

, Experian, and TransUnion—and “freeze” or “lock” your credit. You can do this by mail or phone, but you can also effect these changes online (with multi-factor authentication, of course!) in just a few minutes.

Please know that if you freeze your credit, virtually no one can access it. So, if you plan on using your credit for any reason, you’ll need to “unfreeze” and “refreeze” your credit, or even better, simply “thaw” for a specified time frame. . For example, if you are buying a new car and plan to use your credit, ask the lender which credit bureau they use and then thaw your credit with that bureau for the required amount of time. .

Parents, you may also seriously consider freezing your children’s credit – because if they have a Social Security number, they have a credit file, and it could be your children’s unmonitored credit. Which is an easy task for hackers and thieves.

5. Use credit cards with chips, not debit cards.

I know this may not be in line with Dave Ramsey’s idea, but unless you’re really addicted to credit card spending, using them is one of the best ways to preserve your cash – because you Using someone else.

This was a recommendation I first heard from Frank Abagnale Jr., the former rookie turned FBI informant who was popularized by Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in the great film, catch Me If You CanAnd this recommendation is all about logistics.

While most debit cards still have a degree of security that will help you get your money back if it is stolen, if someone steals your debit card and makes a lot of purchases, it Yours Wealth that has been lost and needs to be found. However, if you are using a credit card, it is the credit card company’s money they will be after. Of course, if you leave a balance on the card monthly, the benefits you get from it are reduced if not eliminated – because then the credit card company is “stealing” your money with exorbitant interest rates.

6. Get creative with your security question answers.

Do you know those security questions about mom’s maiden name, dad’s middle name, your first crush, and your favorite pet? Well, you may need to answer these, but “there’s usually no need to answer the specific question you’re asked,” Dr. Maurer told me.

Ah, so you can just answer the question, “Who was your first crush?” “What was the name of your favorite pet?” With the answer of Yes! Because if you are answering all the same questions in the same way, it will make it easier for hackers to access multiple of your accounts if they crack the code of one.

7. Keep track of your transactions.

So, should we avoid online banking altogether? Maurer suggests not. Most large financial companies have some great security systems and protocols in place, so it is better to know and understand these protocols rather than stick our head in the proverbial sand.

And yet, it is still entirely possible that your information will be stolen. There is only so much we can do to actively prevent this phenomenon. So, to make sure any damage is limited, one of the best methods is one of the oldest: track your transactions.

I do this weekly using a top-tier third-party software as part of my budgeting process, while Dr. Maurer does it monthly using, of all things, a paper statement called He can scan and examine.

So, what about AI?

This, Maurer suggests, is actually a good news-bad news story. The bad news is that the advent of AI has made it even easier for foreign-language cyberattackers to translate their cryptic false messages into natural English. But, it’s not all bad news. AI’s ability to rewrite more secure website code could really help increase the security of more sites.

As you look at the list above, what can you do to improve your personal cyber security defense systems?

“It’s really about setting some things up so that you’re better protected than you are currently, and that will make a huge difference and make it a lot harder for any cybercriminal to really get at you or your money. ” Take it from Tim Maurer. Dr. Tim Maurer, international cyber security expert, i.e.