7 deaths linked to small magnets found in toys, America warns

After a federal safety agency warned this week that small, powerful magnets have been linked to seven deaths after being swallowed, a company announced a voluntary recall of a toy set that contained such magnets and similar toys. Issued warnings about six other companies.

The agency, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said Thursday it is aware of seven deaths, two of which are outside the United States, and nearly 2,400 emergency room visits from the ingestion of small, high-powered magnets between 2017 and 2021. Happened. ,

The danger is that they can easily attach to magnets or other metal objects, making it an even greater danger if swallowed with another object. Even if swallowed alone, the small magnetic balls pose a risk of intestinal perforation or blockage, blood poisoning or death, the commission said.

Last year, the Commission approved a new safety standard for small magnets, which requires the products to be either too large to be swallowed or weak enough to reduce the risk of internal injuries if swallowed.

During the tests, the magnets, which are made of rare earth metals and are five millimeters or about the size of a pea, fit within the Commission’s small-sized cylinder, which is approximately the entire length of a child under 3 years of age. Kind of like an extended throat.

This year at least seven companies were selling products that failed to meet the new standard. Those companies were not linked to the deaths or injuries, said commission spokeswoman Patty Davis.

The commission did not provide any additional information about the names of the companies making the products linked to the deaths and injuries.

The commission tested the toys, some of which are small, individual metal balls that can be shaped, and found that the magnets were too small, too strong or both, Ms. Davis said.

“If you have children in the house, these can be fatal,” she said.

One company, ExpressGoods of Raleigh, NC, recalled a set of colorful, small magnets sold as Neodymium Magic Magnetic Balls and offered refunds. The recall affected approximately 700 units sold online between July 2021 and May 2022. The company could not be reached for comment on Friday.

The Commission warned consumers about these other products: SplishSplashFun’s SplishSplash Balls reusable water balloons; MXN Commerce Inc.’s Carrara Magnet Ball Set; Magic QQ’s 216-Piece Assorted Color Magnetic Ball Set; Ming Tai Trade’s 216-Piece 5mm Magnetic Ball Set; Sunny House’s 125-piece 5mm mixed color magnetic ball set and Olvere’s 216-piece 5mm magnetic ball set.

“These companies have refused to issue a recall so we are going straight to consumers,” Ms Davis said. “You must stop using them immediately. throw them away.”

SplishSplashFun’s website was down and the company could not be immediately contacted. MXN Commerce Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the Commission, no contact information could be found for Magic QQ, Allvray or Ming Tai Trade, all based in China.

On the popular Chinese shopping platform Teemu, Sunny House’s product page was shut down on Friday.

In addition to issuing warnings to consumers, the Commission could file a lawsuit or initiate a mandatory recall process, but this could take years.

In 2021, the agency forced a mandatory recall of a toy set manufactured by Zen Magnets LLC after two children required surgery to remove swallowed magnets that had become stuck so deeply that they ruptured their intestines. And parts of the intestines had to be removed.

Source: www.nytimes.com