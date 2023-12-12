Maintaining a healthy weight is a goal for many, but for some, the challenge lies in gaining weight in a sustainable and wholesome manner. Breakfast, often hailed as the most important meal of the day, plays a crucial role in achieving this goal. Rather than relying on empty calories or processed foods, incorporating nutrient-dense options into your morning routine can promote healthy weight gain. Here are 7 breakfast foods that can help you on your journey to a balanced and nourishing diet.

Avocado Toast with Eggs:

Avocado is a nutrient powerhouse, rich in healthy fats and calories. Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain toast and top it with poached or fried eggs. This combination not only adds flavour but also provides a good balance of healthy fats and protein for sustained energy throughout the day.

Whole Grain Pancakes:

Starting your day with whole-grain pancakes is a delightful way to boost your calorie intake. Whole grains provide fibre, complex carbohydrates, and essential nutrients. Top your pancakes with a generous dollop of greek yoghurt and fresh fruits for added protein and vitamins.

Poha with fruits:

Poha, a popular Indian breakfast dish made from flattened rice, can be a delightful addition to your healthy weight gain journey. If you like then you can also include millet poha in your breakfast. To enhance its nutritional content, add a variety of fruits to your poha. Begin by sautéing the flattened rice with vegetables like peas, carrots, and bell peppers in a small amount of oil. Once cooked, top it with fresh fruits such as pomegranate seeds, diced mangoes, or chopped apples.

Oatmeal with Nuts and Dried Fruits:

Oatmeal is a versatile and nutritious base for a weight-gaining breakfast. Enhance its calorie content by adding a variety of nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, along with dried fruits like raisins or dates. This hearty combination provides a blend of healthy fats, fibre, and essential vitamins.

Nut Butter and Banana Sandwich:

Create a satisfying and calorie-dense breakfast by making a sandwich with whole grain bread, nut butter (like almond or peanut butter), and sliced bananas. Nut butter offers healthy fats, while bananas provide natural sugars and potassium, making it a wholesome and delicious choice.

Milk with Dry Fruit Laddoo:

If you’re in a hurry and don’t have time for breakfast, pairing a glass of milk with a homemade dry fruit laddoo is a nutritious and calorie-dense breakfast option. Milk provides a good source of protein, calcium, and vitamin D, while dry fruit laddoos offer a mix of healthy fats and natural sugars. These laddoos can be made with ingredients like almonds, dates, and figs, providing a sweet and satisfying addition to your morning routine.

Paratha:

A classic choice in many Indian households, parathas are a delicious and substantial breakfast option. Whole wheat parathas, when stuffed with mashed potatoes, paneer, or mixed vegetables, become a hearty and calorie-rich meal. Cooked with minimal oil, parathas offer complex carbohydrates and essential nutrients, making them a filling and energizing breakfast choice. Pair them with yoghurt or a side of chutney for added flavour and nutritional variety.