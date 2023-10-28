7 Books on the Art and Science of Changing Your Life

So, you want to make a change. Maybe you’re ready to start exercising again, or take up a new hobby, or work for a new company. You may be certain about the need for some kind of change, while the details may be vague. Whatever the case, if you’re curious about the delicate art and hard science of changing your life, get started by reading the seven excellent lessons below.

Learn something new every day with “Book Bytes,” 15-minute audio summaries of the latest and greatest nonfiction. Get started by downloading the Next Big Idea app today!

Move Fast: 5 Power Principles to Create the Life You Want in Just One Year

By Wendy Leshgold and Lisa McCarthy

Supported by psychological research and brain science, move fastThe 5 Power Principles have helped over 100,000 professionals achieve extraordinary success and happiness. And just as they have excelled, so too have their businesses and teams. Hear our Book Byte summary read by co-author Wendy Leshgold in the Next Big Idea app

Clear Thinking: Transforming Ordinary Moments into Extraordinary Results

by shane parrish

Through stories, mental models, and more, clear thinking Presents the missing link between behavioral science and real-life outcomes. The result is an essential manual for optimizing decision making, gaining competitive advantage, and living a more intentional life. Hear our Book Byte summary read by author Shane Parrish in the Next Big Idea app

This working life: how to advance your career in uncertain times

By Lisa Leong and Monique Ross

this working life is one of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s most popular podcasts and this book offers the best lessons from the show, offering a holistic, warm-hearted approach to finding a new working normal in our increasingly uncertain times. Listen to our Book Byte summary read by co-authors Lisa Leong and Monique Ross in the Next Big Idea app.

The Performance Paradox: Turning the Power of Mindset into Action

by Eduardo Briseno

Learn how to balance learning and performance to maximize individual and team success with this revolutionary guide from a world-renowned expert on growth mindset. Hear our Book Byte summary read by author Eduardo Briceño in the Next Big Idea app

Create the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Being Happy

By Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey

With insight, compassion, and hope, a Harvard professor and a global icon explains how emotional self-management tools can instantly transform your life. They recommend practical, research-based practices for building the four pillars of happiness: family, friendship, work, and faith. Hear our Book Byte summary read by co-author Arthur C. Brooks in the Next Big Idea app

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

by Carol Dweck

Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck shows that success in school, work, sports, the arts, and nearly every field of human endeavor can be dramatically influenced by how we think about our talents and abilities. Listen to our professionally read book bite summaries in the Next Big Idea app

Lead like a Marine: race to a challenge, assemble your fire team, and win your next battle

by John Warren and John Thompson

The two decorated veterans created simple, universal rules that helped them succeed, from valuing patience and ability over pedigree, to condensing large groups into flexible “fireteams” to cross-training team members, So that anyone can step up to the plate. crisis. Hear our Book Byte summary read by co-authors John Warren and John Thompson in the Next Big Idea app.

Main ideas in 15 minutes

Roald Dahl once famously said, “If you want to go anywhere in life, you have to read a lot of books.” The only problem is that even a book can take hours to read from cover to cover—and you may not have hours to spare.

But imagine for a moment: What if you could read a phenomenal new book every day? Or even better, what if you could invite a world-renowned thinker into your earbuds, where they personally describe 5 key findings from their work in just 15 minutes?

With the Next Big Idea app, we’ve turned this vision into reality. We’ve partnered with hundreds of acclaimed authors to create “Book Bytes,” short audio summaries of the latest nonfiction that are prepared and read by the authors themselves. Discover cutting-edge leadership skills, productivity hacks, the science of happiness and well-being, and much more – all in the time it takes to get to work or walk the dog.

“I love this app! Book Bites are fantastic, perfect to have in airports, waiting rooms, wherever I don’t need to doomscroll… you guys are the best!’ -Missy ji.

Go deeper with a Next Big Idea Club membership

The Next Big Idea app is free for anyone to try—and if you love it, we invite you to become an official member of the Next Big Idea Club. Membership gives you unlimited access to Book Bytes and unlocks early-release, ad-free episodes of our LinkedIn-partnered podcasts. You also get access to our private online discussion group, where you can talk about big ideas with fellow club members and join exclusive live Q&A sessions with featured authors.

For a more focused learning experience, we recommend a hardcover or ebook subscription. Every few months, renowned authors and club curators Malcolm Gladwell, Susan Cain, Adam Grant, and Daniel Pink select two new must-read nonfiction books of the season. We then ship hardcover copies straight to your door, or ebook versions to your favorite digital device. We also collaborate with authors of selected books to create original reading guides and premium video e-courses, 50-minute master classes that take you step-by-step through their most life-changing ideas. And yes, it’s all available through the Next Big Idea app.

“My biggest thanks for the quality of the book selection so far. I look on my shelf and see these great titles, and I find myself removing one or two every month to re-read an underlined paragraph. Full marks to everyone involved!” -Tim K.

Learn faster from the world’s leading thinkers

Whether you prefer reading, listening or watching, The Next Big Idea is here to help you work better and live better. Always wake up with a fresh idea of ​​the day, the perfect source of inspiration with your morning coffee. Then dive into one of our Challenges, a hand-picked collection of Book Bytes that create a crash course in topics like communication, motivation, and career acceleration. Afterward, watch a playback of an interview with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Stanford psychologist Jennifer Eberhart, or philosopher John Caig. And be sure to check out the “Events” tab in the app, so you can join the upcoming live Q&A and chat in person with the next featured thought leader.

If you’re hoping to grow as a person or a professional, we hope you’ll join us and join thousands of others who enjoy The Next Big Idea. Get started by downloading the app today!

Source: nextbigideaclub.com