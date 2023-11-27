Weight gain is a serious problem that almost 70% of people are suffering from nowadays. They try different remedies to lose weight and return to the body’s normal shape. Food, beverages, exercise, yoga, and other supplements help reduce weight or belly fat. Besides, drinking herbal teas is another great option that can be adopted for weight loss.

People worldwide enjoy teas as beverages and help nurture the body and mind. However, if you are trying to lose weight and belly fat and looking for different types of teas, then you are at the right article. Here are the best herbal supplements that can be adopted for weight management and belly fat reduction.

How Do Teas Benefit Losing Weight And Belly Fat?

Teas are the favorite beverages for many people; they drink them in the morning and evening with great joy. Besides alternatives to milk-based tea or coffee, many teas are prepared with herbs and laxatives.

These supplements include senna with no added caffeine, which helps in weight reduction and thereby slimming the body. Also, it helps increase motivation and energy levels. The antioxidant properties contained in it help to burn calories and make you fit and healthy.

Some Of The Best Teas That Can Be Taken For Weight And Belly Fat Reduction

Green tea is considered the best for both men and women to reduce weight and belly fat. It helps to increase fat oxidation, promote weight loss, and keep you energetic throughout the day. Besides, given below are some other tea options that can be drunk for weight management-

1. You Can Take Camomile Tea

Camomile tea is one of the best tea that is beneficial for weight reduction and provides a slim and fit body. Also, it helps in the sleep-supportive element and makes overall health good. Besides, the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties contained in it help to minimize symptoms of depression and soothe digestive discomfort.

2. Healthy Herbal Tea Or Lemon Grass Tea

Healthy herbal tea and lemongrass tea are other teas that can be taken for belly fat reduction. It consists of herbs, spices, and fruits in hot water and tastes great with added black pepper or salt. Also, no caffeine is included, and it is best for increasing metabolism and burning fat within the body. Hibiscus, ginger, and rosehip tea are popular herbal teas that can be taken anytime.

3. Take Golden Tea

Golden tea is another great alternative to coffee or Milk tea for weight reduction or belly fat decrease. It is prepared with natural turmeric and a little sugar and has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Besides, Curcumin is present, which helps in speedy weight reduction and has the potential to decrease BMI, leptin, and others.

4. Use Yerba Mate Tea

Do you know classic herbal caffeine-rich tea that helps reduce belly fat? Yes, yerba mate tea is another tea that can be taken for weight reduction and overall improved physical and mental health. It constitutes antioxidant properties that help reduce fats or metabolism in the body.

5. Drink Purple Tea

Drinking purple tea is another best alternative to coffee or sugary beverages that help in weight reduction. It is prepared with purple-red leaves of Camellia sinensis, which help reduce weight. Also, it is high in antioxidants and contains less caffeine than other teas.

6. Useful Red Rooibos Tea

Red Robious is a popular herb that treats many diseases and reduces weight. If you want to reduce belly fat, drinking red rooibos tea is another alternative to caffeine-containing tea. It is rich in polyphenols like flavonoids that help to control weight or obesity.

7. Drink Matcha Tea

Trying matcha tea can be the best way to reduce weight and belly fat if you want to get slim and fit. It constitutes abundant antioxidant properties that help to increase fat oxidation and burn unnecessary fat from the body. You just have to drink 30 minutes before exercise if you are dieting for weight loss.

Bottom Line

Everyone can successfully lose weight with regular exercise, eating a healthy & fat-free diet, and drinking herbs and natural teas. The above foods are best to reduce belly fat and make your body slim, shaped, and fit. Antimicrobial and thermogenic properties are additional features in this tea that boost heart and overall health. Also, it constitutes several plant oxidant properties that aid in easily losing fat.