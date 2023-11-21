Micro jobs are small, one-time or short-term activities that revolve around completing a specific task. getty

Micro jobs may not seem as lucrative as other online earning endeavors, but completing these simple tasks is one of the easiest ways to make money online on your own time.

These jobs not only require little or no experience, but there are also many options, letting you choose your preferred type of work.

This article lists 7 best micro job websites to earn money online without extensive investment.

What are micro jobs?

Micro jobs are small, one-time or short-term activities that revolve around completing a specific task. Since these programs are generally easy and quick to finish, prior experience is often optional.

Typical online micro jobs include writing content, transcribing audio, and testing apps or websites. Although micro jobs are typically offered online through job boards and freelance platforms, some tasks can also be completed in person.

Best Micro Job Sites to Earn Money Online

1. fiver

Fiverr, an international marketplace for freelance services, is one of the best micro job sites online. On this platform, you can showcase your services or micro work skills as “gigs” that buyers can purchase if they wish.

To start selling your services on Fiverr, simply register for an account, create one or more Gigs detailing your offerings, and wait for interested buyers to place orders. You can set your prices as you wish with a minimum transaction amount of $5.

2. Upwork

Upwork is another popular freelancing platform that you can use to find legitimate micro jobs online. Unlike Fiverr, where you list your services and wait for orders, Upwork enables you to proactively apply for posted micro jobs that match your qualifications and skills.

How much you can earn through Upwork depends on your potential client’s proposed budget. However, it is not uncommon for freelancers to earn thousands of dollars monthly through small jobs found on this platform.

3. Work Rabbit

Join TaskRabbit as a Tasker and start earning by providing your services to individuals or businesses in or outside your local area. Once you complete the platform’s sign-up process and pay the $25 registration fee, you will be prompted to showcase your skills, allowing potential clients to assess your suitability for their tasks.

You can set your rates and schedule based on your availability and preferences. The current in-demand services on this website vary widely from jobs like cleaning or painting to online tasks like data entry.

4. Clickworker

ClickWorker provides a continuous stream of micro tasks that you can complete anytime, anywhere. On this website, you don’t have to sell yourself to potential customers, as the platform offers and compensates you for the tasks you complete.

Micro jobs on ClickWorker usually pay from $0.10 to a few bucks, but there are rare tasks that let you earn around $20 for each completion.

5. Amazon Mechanical Turk

Amazon Mechanical Turk is a crowdsourcing website for virtual tasks requiring human intelligence. This platform connects businesses and individuals who need to outsource various tasks to remote workers who want to complete micro tasks for money online.

After registering as a worker on MTurk, you will have to wait for 3 days for approval. Once approved, you will see a list of HITs (Human Intelligence Tasks) that you can get paid to complete.

Most HITs on MTurk pay less than a dollar per completion, so many, if not most, workers here make less than $5 an hour.

6. People per hour

PeoplePerHour lets you earn by receiving orders for your service packages and sending proposals for your favorite micro jobs simultaneously.

When posting an offer, you can set your rates and turnover time. However, you may need to accommodate the client’s budget if you apply directly to their projects.

Either way, you will be charged a 20% service fee or as low as 3.5% service fee, depending on how much you have already earned from a specific client.

7. Freelancer

If you prefer websites where you can actively apply for programs of your choice, Freelancer is another reputable platform that you can use to make money.

To start earning on this website, simply sign up, complete your profile, and bid on the projects or competitions you are interested in joining. While bidding, mention compelling reasons why you should get the job/project rather than others so that your application stands out among the crowd.