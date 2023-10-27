7 Amazing Advantages Of Drinking Chia Seeds Water On Empty Stomach In The Morning

It’s a good habit to start the day by consuming chia seed water on an empty stomach. Chia seeds are rich in fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, among other important elements. They absorb water when soaked, turning the liquid into a gel-like substance that promotes digestion and keeps you feeling full. This morning routine can enhance general wellbeing, encourage hydration, and give you a gradual burst of lasting energy.

Also, you can modify it with flavors like lemon, honey, or fresh fruit to fit your taste preferences, making it a practical and adaptable addition to your daily routine, according to WebMD.

Omega-3 fatty acid-rich chia seeds helps to promote general skin health, increase circulation and reduce skin irritation. (Image Credit: Canva)

So here we have curated the top 7 benefits that you can get from the regular consumption of chia seed water, especially on an empty stomach in the morning.

Weight Loss

Due to their high fiber content, which can help reduce belly fat and encourage satiety, chia seeds are a well-known weight-loss meal. Chia seed consumption of 25 to 38 grams per day can aid in weight loss and increase satiety. To get ready, mix chia seeds with water, and then sip it quickly before it swells. Additionally, the fiber makes you feel fuller for longer, which ultimately results in weight loss, according to NIH.

Improves Mood

Omega-3 fatty acids and chia seeds can improve mood and behavior. Chia is a superfood that helps improve your mood and fight melancholy.

Stops Constipation

Due to their high level of insoluble fiber, chia seeds help with bowel movements, relieve constipation, and improve digestion by forming a gel when water is added, according to NIH.

Rich In Antioxidants

Antioxidants, which are abundant in chia seeds, not only help cells but also the skin by decreasing the effects of aging and lowering the risk of cancer and heart disease. They are a valuable source of antioxidants due to their high antioxidant content, which makes them more shelf-stable than other seeds.

Boost Metabolism

Chia seeds give you more energy, may be added to smoothies for a refreshing burst, and can speed up your metabolism. They are also rich in B vitamins, zinc, iron, and magnesium, according to NIH.

Improved Skin

Omega-3 fatty acid-rich chia seeds helps to promote general skin health, increase circulation, reduce skin irritation, protect against UV radiation, and prevent sagging. Additionally, they offer anti-inflammatory qualities that may prevent arthritis and improve the general health of the skin.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties



Omega-3-rich, fiber- and protein-rich chia seeds are powerful anti-inflammatory nutrients that can also help treat arthritis, according to NIH.

