7 AI courses you can take right now to get a new job in 2024

When it comes to AI you can be one of two people. There are some who view the glass as half empty and suspect the destructive impact technology is having on their jobs, including dystopian human-hating robots. On the other hand, there are people who see the glass half full and are ready to embrace it AI related changes, Ideally, you’re the second type and are looking for ways to upskill so you’re ready for the modern labor market.

To help you pursue your mission, we have compiled a list of AI courses that will empower you with all the essential tools you need to remain competitive in the candidate pool, as well as gain real tangible exposure to this transformative piece of technology. Will explain the effects.

Top 7 AI Courses to Make Your Job Better in the Future

From world leading universities like Harvard to quick 2 hour courses on learning and development platforms, here are some of the best courses you can invest your time on to prepare. oh tidal wave,

1. edX: Introducing ChatGPT

💸 cost: Available for free with optional upgrades

Time: 1 week with a weekly commitment of 1-2 hours

This course provides a comprehensive and practical introduction to the power of ChatGPT. You’ll navigate from the initial signup process to mastering the range of advanced features it offers. Through structured modules, you’ll be taught how to customize ChatGPT to suit a variety of needs, from enhancing productivity and building chatbots to more sophisticated applications like language translation and creative content creation.

The course is designed to be easily accessible, free of cost and can be completed within approximately 2 hours. Whether you’re a novice looking to understand the basics or an enthusiast wanting to explore the depths of ChatGPT’s capabilities, this course provides a solid foundation and practical insights to help you leverage ChatGPT to its full potential.

2. IBM: AI for everyone – master the basics

💸 cost: Available for free with optional upgrades

⏰ time: 2 weeks with a weekly commitment of 1-2 hours

Aimed at professionals from all backgrounds, this comprehensive four-week course explored the core fundamentals of AI, giving you insight into its diverse applications and essential concepts, including machine learning, deep learning and neural networks.

Beyond the technical aspects, the course highlights the broader implications of AI, addressing important concerns such as ethics, bias, social impact, and the evolving job landscape in the AI ​​era. You will gain a holistic understanding of the impact of AI on various aspects of society and industry.

Structured to accommodate diverse schedules, the courses available on EdX involve a manageable commitment of 1-2 hours per week for a total of two weeks. As a capstone to the course, you will complete a mini project demonstrating what you have achieved. Knowledge by demonstrating AI in action. Whether you are an enthusiast, a professional exploring the potential of AI, or an individual interested in this transformative technology, this course provides a well-grounded and practical insight into the world of AI.

3. Google: Google AI for anyone

💸 cost: Available for free with optional upgrades

⏰time: 4 weeks with a weekly commitment of 2-3 hours

Designed for professionals without prior background in computer science, mathematics or AI, this four-week course demystifies the mystery surrounding AI, providing a clear understanding of its principles and demystifying machine learning. Through engaging modules, you will learn how to train computers to recognize images, sounds, and different data types, overcoming traditional barriers to entry into the field.

The course focuses on different types of machine learning, including supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement learning, among others. This course, hosted on edX, requires a commitment of 2-3 hours per week. By the completion of the course, you will have a fundamental understanding of AI, empowering you to confidently navigate its applications and implications.

4. Harvard University: CS50 Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python

💸 cost: Free with optional upgrade to certificate for $299

⏰time: 7 weeks with a weekly commitment of 10-30 hours

This course is an immersion in the fundamental concepts and algorithms that underpin contemporary artificial intelligence. Over the course of 7 weeks, you’ll explore the core ideas that fuel groundbreaking technologies like game-playing engines, handwriting recognition systems, and machine translation tools.

Through a mix of theoretical learning and practical projects, you will be taught about a variety of important concepts including graph search algorithms, classification techniques, optimization methods, reinforcement learning and much more. This practical approach will give you the skills to design and develop intelligent systems and AI-powered programs using Python.

This course, hosted on edX, requires a commitment of 10-30 hours per week. Although this course is designed for advanced learners who are already familiar with Python, its highly practical aspect makes it a great badge to add to your skills toolkit.

5. edX: Prompt Engineering and Advanced ChatGPT

💸 cost: Free with optional upgrades

⏰time: 1 week with a weekly commitment of 2 hours

This course will teach you how to use ChatGPT like a professional by knowing how to use it effectively. The skills you acquire will prepare you to enhance the quality of the texts generated by ChatGPT, making them more relevant and engaging based on your input. Beyond basic interactions, you’ll integrate ChatGPT with complementary tools like natural language processing and machine learning. By mastering these integrations, you’ll unlock the ability to create intelligent chatbots capable of delivering better customer experiences.

The course lasts for a week, taking approximately 2 hours to complete. Whether you are an AI enthusiast, developer, or professional looking to enhance the customer experience through intelligent chatbots, this course serves as a valuable resource to expand your expertise in the rapid engineering and advanced applications of Chatbots. Is.

6. AWS Course on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

💸 cost: Free

⏰time: Varies depending on route chosen

AWS Course on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Crafted by Amazon experts, it provides a great opportunity to establish a career or expand knowledge in machine learning within the AWS cloud ecosystem. This course will teach you to apply machine learning, artificial intelligence, and deep learning techniques, among other things.

The best thing about the AWS cloud ecosystem is that you can access pathways and courses tailored to different skill levels and job roles. For example, modules such as “Generative AI for Executives” provide strategic insight into leveraging generative AI, while practical sections guide participants in creating answering bots using generative AI technology. You can select from multiple skill builders, enabling customization of the learning experience based on personal preferences and available time.

7. Building Generic AI Skills for Business Professionals – LinkedIn

💸 cost: Free trial for first month, then £39.99 per month

⏰time: 15 hours

Through approximately 15 hours of engaging content, this course will equip you with the expertise to generate customized leads, leverage Generative AI for content creation, conduct effective research, and even create AI-generated images using MidJourney. Does. You will also have the opportunity to take an exam at the end of the course to obtain a professional certification endorsed by Microsoft. This certification can be displayed on your LinkedIn profile, validating your proficiency in generative AI skills and enhancing your professional credibility.

This course is available free for the first month. After the trial period, continued access to LinkedIn Learning’s courses, including this one, is available through a subscription for £39.99 per month.

conclusion

It’s important to improve your tech toolkit, especially because there are already so many jobs out there demanding candidates who are well-versed in artificial intelligence. Whether you have an extra 10 hours per week or just two, there are plenty of options for you to future proof your job.

Source: startups.co.uk