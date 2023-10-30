7.4%-yielding Antero Midstream stock surges 15.3% to new high

AM Stock Offers Capital Appreciation and Income

The yield on US 10-year Treasury bonds was recently five percent, which sent stock and growth investors out in search of the lower risk of short-term cash equivalents.

But there are still income alternatives to bonds that offer capital appreciation potential and tax benefits. Antero Midstream Corp. (NYSE:AM) is one of them.

The $6.0 billion market-cap company is a full-service midstream energy business that operates in the active Appalachian Basin. Its assets include gathering pipelines and compression facilities. It also has interests in processing and fractionation plants as well as water management systems in the Marcellus and Utica shale fields. (Source: “About Antero Midstream,” Antero Midstream Corp., last accessed October 26, 2023.)

Antero Midstream stock price hit a 52-week high of $12.75 on Oct. 18, which is S&P 500-beating 15.3% in 2023 (at the time of this writing).

For income investors, AM stock has paid a dividend for seven consecutive years. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, representing a dividend yield of 7.4%.

metric statistical dividend streak 7 years 7-Year Dividend Compound Annual Growth Rate not meaningful 5-Year Average Dividend Yield 19.2% dividend coverage ratio 1.6

Revenue growth and positive free cash flow

Antero Midstream Corp.’s revenue picture has been largely consistent over the past four years, with revenue growth in two of those years. In 2022, its revenues hit a record-high $990.7 million.

Analysts expect the company to cross the $1.0 billion revenue threshold soon, generating $1.04 billion in full-year 2023 revenue. This is followed by an 8.9% increase in revenue to $1.13 billion in 2024. (Source: “Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), Yahoo! Finance, Last accessed October 26, 2023.)

fiscal Year Revenue (million) Development 2019 $849.6 N/A 2020 $971.4 14.3% 2021 $968.9 -0.3% 2022 $990.7 2.2%

(Source: “Antero Midstream Corp” MarketWatch, Last accessed October 26, 2023.)

On the bottom line, Antero Midstream generated generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profits in 2021 and 2022, after losses in 2019 and 2020. The company’s flat GAAP-diluted earnings per share (EPS) in 2022 likely prevented the company from increasing its dividend.

But there is optimism that its dividend will start growing higher. Analysts expect Antero Midstream Corp to post high earnings of $0.78 per diluted share in 2023, followed by earnings of $0.94 per diluted share in 2024. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

financial year GAAP-diluted EPS Development 2019 -$0.80 N/A 2020 -$0.26 67.6% 2021 $0.69 365.4% 2022 $0.68 -1.4%

(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)

Moving on to the company’s funds statement, Antero Midstream Corp. has been a free cash flow (FCF) machine, allowing for dividends and share buybacks.

The company estimates its adjusted FCF after dividends will increase by $5.0 million in 2023 to between $135.0 and $155.0 million. (Source: “Antero Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results,” Antero Midstream Corp., October 25, 2023.)

financial year FCF(million) Development 2019 $230.4 N/A 2020 $556.7 141.6% 2021 $476.9 -14.3% 2022 $184.0 -61.4%

(Source: MarketWatch, op. cit.)

The current high interest rate environment will impact the company’s margins and costs, but this is not a cause for concern. The company had $3.3 billion of debt on its balance sheet at the end of June.

Antero Midstream Corp.’s Piotroski Score – an indicator of a company’s balance sheet, profitability and operating efficiency – is a relatively strong 6.0, which is well above the Piotroski Score range of 1.0 to 9.0.

The company’s fair interest coverage ratio in 2022 was 3.3. The following table shows that the company can easily cover its interest expense through its significantly higher earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2021 and 2022.

financial year EBIT(million) Interest Expense (in lakhs) 2019 $-347.2 $110.4 2020 -$31.2 $147.0 2021 $151.6 $44.4 2022 $633.7 $189.9

(Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

third quarter results

Antero Midstream Corp.’s third-quarter results were stellar.

The company’s net income in the quarter was $98.0 million or $0.20 per diluted share, an increase of 18% per share year-over-year. Its adjusted net income was $111.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, a 15% year-over-year per-share increase (using the non-GAAP measure). (Source: Antero Midstream Corp., October 25, 2023, op. cit.)

The company’s third quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $251.0 million, an increase of 12% compared to the same quarter last year and an increase of three percent sequentially (non-GAAP measure By using). ,

Its third quarter FCF before dividends was $138.0 million, and its FCF after dividends was $30.0 million (using non-GAAP measures).

Antero Midstream Corp. had capital expenditures of $57.0 million in the third quarter.

Compared with the third quarter of last year, the company’s storage and compression volumes increased by 13% and 17%, respectively, this quarter.

Downgrade on Antero Midstream Corp

Antero Midstream stock has a good amount of institutional ownership, with 443 institutions holding 52.9% of outstanding shares. Company insiders hold 29.5% of outstanding shares. This is high, which should encourage the company to deliver better results. (Source: Yahoo! Finance, op. cit.)

Given Antero Midstream Corp’s high expected earnings over the next two years, I like the ability to grow its dividend while providing capital appreciation potential for the company. The company’s ability to grow revenues and FCF is attractive to income investors.

