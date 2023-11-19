Image Source: Aviva PLC

After going nowhere for ages, aviva The (LSE:AV) share price is finally showing signs of life. Nothing spectacular, it didn’t happen suddenly NVIDIABut then no one should expect anything FTSE 100 The insurer must turn off the lights. That’s why investors don’t buy them.

Aviva shares have gained 10.78% in the last three months, which won’t make anyone a millionaire on its own. Yet I think it signals a brighter outlook for 2024 and beyond.

The pandemic was tough on Aviva, which canceled its last dividend in April 2020 after a request from regulators as capital markets went into disarray. Its shares declined (it was hardly alone in this) and 2022 was another difficult year, as interest rates rose and stock markets struggled.

brighter day

I am currently loading my Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). I believe the market will regain its enthusiasm as expectations for the first rate cut increase. Once savings rates and bond yields decline, the income paid by blue-chip dividend stocks will look even more attractive than it does today.

Currently, Aviva yields 7.37%. The market expects it to reach 7.87% in the current fiscal year, and climb again to 8.37% in 2024. Of course, no dividend is guaranteed, and the 2023 payment is only covered by 1.1 times earnings.

However, on November 16, CEO Amanda Blank announced her own “Extremely confident that Aviva will continue to deliver even more for shareholders”, In practice, this means a total dividend of 33.4p for 2023, up 7.7% from 31p last year, at a total cost of £915 million. Shareholders are scheduled to be paid “Low-to-mid-single-digit growth” After that.

Nothing is 100% certain but I find this forecast comfortable. Moreover, even a modest increase in share price should yield excellent total returns.

I already have exposure

Like every company, Aviva is at the mercy of events. Climate change is a concern, with the company spending more on claims after storms Babette and Ciaran. Falling interest rates may impact annuity sales, although they may also boost equity release sales. The seemingly intractable problems of the NHS have done wonders for the sale of private medical insurance.

Buying Aviva shares won’t make me rich overnight, but that’s not my strategy when investing. I like to buy solid companies with steadily growing revenues and a loyal customer base, so my returns grow over time.

I prefer to buy shares when they are cheap. And despite the recent improvement, the Aviva share price is still 5.8% lower than a year ago. It trades at a nominal valuation of 14.6 times earnings.

I can see a lot of scope for improvement in the share price but one thing is stopping me. I’ve already put a lot of money into a rival FTSE 100 insurer Legal and General GroupWhich is quite cheap, trading at 5.9x earnings and yielding more at 8.44%.

I’m wary of having too much exposure to the financial sector, as I also have a job as a money manager. M&G, and that’s the only thing stopping me from buying Aviva shares today. However, I can still nibble, because they look so tempting.

Post 7.4% yield! Now Aviva's share price is also rising, should I buy it? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

Harvey Jones holds positions in Legal & General Group plc and M&G plc. The Motley Fool UK recommends M&G PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

