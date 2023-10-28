68 People Reveal What Obsolete Things They’re Just Not Ready To Give Up

Technology is changing at an incredibly rapid pace. Innovations in tech and new products are seemingly everywhere. Now, with the rise of artificial intelligence, it’s unclear what the future will look like. Though many are happily embracing this uncertainty, others are sticking to what they know best—tried and tested products.

Reddit user u/blankblank sparked an interesting debate after asking everyone to share the outdated or obsolete tech that they still happily use to this very day. Check out their responses below, Pandas. You might find that you have quite a bit in common with these internet users. Personally, we’re still pretty big fans of buttons and paper…

We reached out to consumer psychology specialist Matt Johnson, Ph.D., to get his thoughts on why some people still cling to ‘outdated’ technology and products. You’ll find Bored Panda’s full interview with him below. Johnson is the host of the marketing psychology blog and the author of ‘Blindsight’ and ‘Branding that Means Business.’

Wired earphones.

Cheap, don’t have to charge, don’t need to worry about losing them.

Bring 3.5 back for phones dam it

Johnson, a consumer psychology specialist and the host of the marketing psychology blog, explained to Bored Panda that there are several reasons why people often cling to seemingly outdated technology.

“First, familiarity and comfort play a role, as people may be resistant to change and prefer tools they’re accustomed to. Second, cost can be a massive factor as well, as upgrading to newer technology can be expensive. It’s the classic line: ‘No one has ever been fired for going with IBM,’” he said.

“Many business leaders are excessively loss averse, and so if an old technology is working (even sub-optimally), there is little incentive to change. An upgrade is seen as all downside, and little upside,” Johnson noted.

Some things don’t need to be smart when the regular push button or k**b version works fine. Simpler and less things that could go wrong.

Like kitchen appliances. A kitchen faucet doesn’t need voice commands. My air fryer doesn’t need wifi connection so I can control it from an app.

I own my music. I have 100s of CDs so I still use my CD player and MP3 player. And, to be honest, I still have about 150 vinyl albums I play on occasion.

“In some cases, older technology may also be more reliable or durable, making it a practical choice for certain tasks.”

On top of that, Johnson said that in the case of fax machines still being widely used in Japan, “cultural factors and industry-specific standards can further perpetuate the use of older technology.”

We also asked the consumer psychology specialist about why people feel pressured to update to the latest gadgets. For one, you have social pressure and the desire to fit in with your peers to consider.

“Advertisements and marketing create a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) and a perception that the latest technology is essential for staying connected and efficient. Additionally, software updates and app compatibility can incentivize upgrades as older devices may become obsolete,” the specialist shared with Bored Panda.

Textbooks bro. Not even technology. Why is everything online now. I need the ability to highlight something

“The pursuit of new features, improved performance, and enhanced user experiences also drives this pressure for constant technological advancement. This is exacerbated by the fact that many products are deliberately designed and marketed to be desired, enjoyed briefly, and then replaced. This is especially the case with mobile devices, where we constantly seek out the newest, ‘most advanced’ version, despite modest changes from model to model.”

Johnson also drew attention to a set of studies from Columbia Business School that he also discussed in his book ‘Blindsight.’ “Researchers found that you’re much more likely to be careless with your phone if there’s a newer, better version of the product on the horizon,” he noted.

“Examining a dataset of over 3,000 lost iPhones, the research team found there was a curious spike in losses before a new model was released. Over 600 self-reports of iPhone neglect and damage followed similar timing. Even our physical dexterity becomes unconsciously attuned to this need to upgrade.”

I ordered a charger for my old DS lite (came out 2006) last week and damn did I miss it. The DS age of empires, old Pokémon games I’m having a blast

The viral Reddit thread is proof of a few things. First, folks have a tough time letting go of the things they already own and have grown to love. Nostalgia and money that’s already been invested in the tech are both key factors here.

Secondly, it shows that some people are perfectly fine using products that work adequately, while they’re still functional. They don’t see a need to upgrade to the ‘latest mode’ just to be fashionable or chase trends. This might be out of ecological concerns, the desire to save money, or the simple realization that simple functionality is better than an overabundance of options.

I have an offgrid cabin in the woods, I have a small pc responsible for recording/saving images from security cameras, and also serves as a data logger for my weather sensors – it all runs on Windows XP and it’s rock solid.

Third—and many of us have witnessed this firsthand—products made in the past seem to stand the test of time far better than new ones. They’re more resilient. Newer tech, on the other hand, seems to become outdated far more quickly. Thanks, planned obsolescence!

You’d genuinely be surprised by how abundant old tech still is in this day and age. For example, the Tokyo Weekender points out that in 2020, a jaw-dropping 34% of all Japanese households still had a fax machine. It’s quite a contrast with public perception when you consider that Japan is one of the most technologically advanced countries on Planet Earth.

Pen and paper for notes and lists. Calendar and address books. For that matter, books in general. I’ve tried reading a digital book and I just don’t get the appeal.

A *light switch.*

I just moved into a new house, which has “smart switches,” which I swear to god are the dumbest f*****g light switches anyone’s ever thought up.

On. Off. That’s what I want in a light switch. Maybe a little miniature fader bar on the side if you’re into romantic mood lighting. (I’m not.)

*These* f*****g switches: Tap up to turn the lights on. Tap and hold to fade them up. Double tap up to turn them on maximum (This is different than turn them on, because reasons). Tap down to turn them off. Tap and hold to fade them down. Double tap down to turn them on minimum (a function nobody, in the world, has ever used deliberately, ever).

And just to make sure you deeply despise whoever thought these things up, the sensitivity SUUUUUUCKS. So as often as not, you tap down to turn them off, and the light switch reads that as “tap and hold to dim,” and your light just decreases by 20%. So then you have to turn around and go back into the hallway (because you’ve already passed it – because you should not have to *PAUSE* at a light switch to f*****g operate it), go back, double tap up to turn the lights back up to maximum (otherwise next time you turn it on, it will helpfully remember that you “wanted” it at 80%), and then tap down to turn them off again.

**ON.** F*****g **OFF.** That’s what a light switch should do. **It cannot be improved upon.** My light switch should not be trying to *interpret* my *intentions.*

Meanwhile, these light switches all flash a little orange LED under them. I looked up in the manual that this means they are not connected to wifi. I have no intention of changing that, because I am never… *EVER*… going to be driving home in my car and say “Hey Siri, dim the lights to 40% and put on some romantic mood music. Daddy’s going to slip into the tub with a glass of *wine* for a little *Me Time.*” 🤢 🤮

But there is one light switch in my house that does not flash orange; It shows a solid blue. Which means it *IS* connected to wifi. *Whose* f*****g wifi? Not mine. I never gave it my password. So which of my neighbors is hosting the online profile of my f*****g **light switch?**

I’m going to spend hundreds of dollars this winter to replace every “smart” light switch in the house with a real, functional light switch, designed by and for actual human beings, and it will be the happiest money I’ve ever spent.

It’s not just fax machines that Japan has a tough time letting go of! Cash is still prevalent in the country. According to data from 2022, merely 32% of all payments in Japan were cashless. Compare that to a whopping 93% of payments in neighboring South Korea, another extremely technologically advanced nation.

CDs, business cards, and websites that overwhelm you with information are also a part of daily life there. Many of these things look like they belong in the latter half of the last century, but there you have it—nothing’s obsolete or outdated while it’s still in use! And changing habits, traditions, and social mores is harder than you think, even with all the fancy new tech up for grabs…

Physical media in general (DVDs, CDs, video games, books, etc.). Yeah, it adds to clutter but most digital services have it in their terms of service that they can remove content (even paid for) at any time with no refund to you. You’re basically paying a float rate to rent it until they can no longer rent it.

Come try to remove the physical stuff, it’s a felony in most states and you can have my Buckaroo Banzai BluRay when you pry it from my cold and dead fingers.

I am still transferring mp3s i downloaded from the internet to my phone. I tried Spotify premium for a year, was not satisfied and many old songs i like are not available. But by manually downloading flac, mp3, or so, i can get many unusual things like: my country’s flag carrier playlist, remastered bass boosted, remixes, covers, etc.

I still download music. I don’t trust streaming sites to always have what I want to listen to. Plus, I have some very obscure stuff that most don’t have anyway.

my dial phone. I love it and will never ever get rid of it. It’s in my kitchen, it’s yellow and my grandpa built a little wooden picket fence around it, with fake flowers in tiny clay flower pots.

A plastic freaking card! I just called Sam’s Club and got into a fight with them. I am NOT using a freaking app on my phone!!! I want a damn card!!!

Does EVERYTHING have to be powered by sensors? I swear that everything I own breaks only because of a sensor gone bad. My car’s A/C, my washing machine’s cycle sensors, even the coffee warmer I received as a gift.

Maybe I’m old but I would just like to turn something on, it do its job, then turn it back off. It doesn’t also need to blow me.

I’ve a 12 year old pc that I use often. It had 16gb installed about a day after I got it, and about a year ago I replaced the HDDs with SSDs. It runs very well for use as a file server and word processing, WWW, etc. I’m not a gamer anyway, so it’s fine.

iPod classic, CDs, and DVDs.

What can I say? I like owning things.

I’m a Xennial and I still pay my bills via mailed check. That means I have checkbooks, envelopes, and stamps in my home.

I have a hand crank can opener. I also have a lawn mower without an engine.

Edit: I also drive a stick shift.

Analog watch

Downloading music through iTunes instead of using Spotify, Apple Music, etc.

I have a couple of old Macs from nearly 20 years ago that I use from time to time to either play old games, or do some writing on them. Plus I love the looks of the old hardware and software, it just reminds me of a simpler time of computing I once grew up in.

I use a double edge razor to shave and I’ve just finished polishing my shoes with wax and a stiff brush. In both cases it takes a little longer than using an electric razor or those shoe polishing pens, but I enjoy the ritual and I don’t mind it taking a bit of extra time.

I’m working on a DOS computer today that runs a CNC machine! Had to adjust some BIOS settings for the I/O to work right, slapped a new power supply in there yesterday…good to go!

On the farm we still use some old equipment like a 1952 Ford tractor and a ride-on sickle mower for cutting down tall weeds. I plant a couple rows of sweet corn next to the regular corn so when I plant that corn I use an old 2 row planter thats probably 100 years old. Still works great for planting 600 feet of corn.

Both pieces of equipment were meant to be pulled by horses or tractors. We just use a garden tractor.

I cone drip my coffee and heat the water up in a kettle. I have a fancy keurig with a screen that has been collecting dust for 2 years and I refuse to use it

Still running PCs with XP and Windows 2000 on them. THe one I am on now has 7 on it.

Well I have cars that are almost 70/80+ years old. It’s a big leap in tecnhology.

A toilet in my house is also centuries year old and it’s not even a proper toilet, it’s more similar to a cobblestone seat with a hole that goes to the under chambers where waste is accumulated.

Anything that still comes wired. Mice, keyboard, controllers, whatever, I’ll still want the wired option.

I’d argue typing is almost obsolete, but I’ll still type over using speech to text.

I also have a 30 year old vacuum that still works like a dream! Weights a shitload but it has an auto-drive system and you can still buy the original bags and parts. Tried using a modern vacuum and it didn’t come close in cleaning ability compared to my old one.

Old laptops with COM ports. No adapter beats a proper native COM port when You need one.

The PS Vita. It’s just such a great console and so much fun to play on the go even now. I’ve always found the Switch to be just a tad bigger than I like, the Steam Deck is way too heavy, but man the Vita just fits in my hand and the OLED screen on it? F*****g peak

1996 Chevy Blazer that’s nearly at 200k. It’s not perfect – needs a muffler, radio sucks, it has a very small gas leak from on top of the gas tank whee the fuel pump seats, rear window defrost and wipers don’t work and the rear hatch window is missing the piston arms, and it has a constant evap sensor code because of the gas leak, and the tires have a slow air leak – but it’s a beast that powers through midwestern winters with the 4.3L Vortec engine and it’s paid for.

Work in IT. My laptop for use during on site visits is a latitude E5510 from 2010.

However it has good specs, and a built in serial port which comes in really handy when consoling into network equipment.

On top of that, some of our clients are in sketchy areas, so it makes a good self defense weapon.

