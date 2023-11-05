68% of Americans Are More Tempted to Spend Wildly During the Holidays: 10 Expert Tips for Sticking to Your Budget

RGStudio/Getty Images

We all know that holiday shopping can be a big waste of money, but did you know that unplanned spending alone can ruin our financial situation? This is also an impulse purchase that we have not included in our budget.

A new study conducted by YNAB revealed that nearly all Americans (94%) participate in impulsive spending. The study also found that 68% of Americans said they are tempted to spend wildly during the holiday season.

Expert: This is why almost every purchase should be on a credit card

Learn: How to get cashback on your everyday purchases

It’s one thing to buy a surprise gift for yourself or someone else from time to time, but this behavior can become problematic when it leads you to breaking the bank or getting close to doing so. The pressure really increases around the holidays, when lots of retailers are running deals and tempting you to “add to cart,” whether it’s online or in person.

All of this begs the question: “How can we really stick to our budget when it comes to holiday shopping?” An addiction expert as well as several finance professionals provided important tips. The best part? You can apply these tips throughout the year to stay financially healthy.

Create a detailed, realistic budget

To deal with overspending, finance experts recommend creating and sticking to a detailed budget for the total amount you want and can spend this season.

“Think carefully about what traditions or activities are most meaningful,” said Zach Bromley, financial advisor at Broadway Graham Wealth Partners. “Prioritize your spending there, and spend less on more frivolous things.”

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 8 items under $25 that are worth buying

shop early

Holiday deals are already arriving from various major retailers. By shopping early, you can avoid the spending madness that can occur due to last-minute tasks.

“Start shopping early and spread spending over several months to prevent a last-minute rush,” Bromley said.

Don’t open all retailers’ emails about deals

It’s wise to sign up for the newsletters of your favorite retailers, as they can give you benefits like coupon codes and announcements of newly dropped deals. But do you really need to open all these emails? No way.

“To avoid the temptation of promotions, delete emails from retailers without opening them,” Bromley said.

Keep track of your credit card behavior

It’s very easy to put everything you buy on a credit card and worry about it in the new year. Follow the rules on this and take care that your credit card is not maxed out.

“Aim to stick to the 30% rule – keep your total credit card balances under 30% of your credit limit,” says Richard Barrington, financial analyst at Credit Sesame. “Since credit utilization is one of the biggest factors affecting your credit score, you may see your credit score drop if you accumulate a higher balance.”

Beware the Pitfalls of Retail Store Cards

Be aware, this time of year retail stores can be extra aggressive in trying to entice you to sign up for their credit cards. They can also give you big discounts on purchases if you sign up. This could be a trap.

“In general, credit limits are often low, making it challenging to purchase multiple items or a large item as you can quickly find yourself over 30% over the mark,” Barrington said. “Also, opening store credit cards will trigger tough inquiries. Both high credit utilization and hard inquiries can potentially lower your credit score. Often, the interest rates on retailer credit cards are also high and may cost you more in the long run if you don’t pay them off in full.’

cash payment

This may be a difficult goal, but spend in cash instead of using a credit or debit card.

“Instead of swiping or tapping from a card or app, inserting a physical bill gives us a greater sense of financial impact, which leads to more thoughtful spending,” said Mike Zaccardi, a freelance financial writer at Elio Finance.

Use the cash-back tool

Don’t forget about the plenty of online tools, including cash-back apps, that can maximize the return on your money.

“Cards like the Bread Cashback American Express Card give you unlimited 2% back no matter where you’re shopping over the holidays — including Walmart, Target or Amazon — which can help you maximize rewards,” says budget expert Andrea. Woroch said. “And, by using a cash-back app like Fetch.com now and taking photos of your shopping receipts before the holidays, you can get free gift cards at a variety of stores like Amazon, Target, and Walmart to supplement the rest of your holiday gifting. Are. Budget.”

Discuss gift expectations with loved ones

It is important to always be transparent about money matters with your loved ones. To honor this, have an open discussion with loved ones about gift giving as early as possible so you can set realistic and financially sound expectations.

“Considering the number of people living paycheck to paycheck, chances are your loved ones are also feeling budget pressure this holiday season,” said Kendall Meade, financial planner at SoFi. “Instead of brushing it off, talk to them about gift-giving strategies, price range or whether the gifts have any meaning.

“It can be awkward to discuss money with family, but it’s much better than racking up a ton of credit card debt and then being stressed trying to pay it off next year. For example, my family is quite large so it is unrealistic to buy gifts for everyone at Christmas. We decided to only buy gifts for the children in the family, then we had a gift exchange where everyone makes names for the adults. This means everyone brings and receives a gift with a limit of $20.’

Let sentiment (not sarcasm) be your guide

When you start to think about how much you love your loved ones and really focus on the aspects that make up your unbreakable bond, you may be less inclined to shop, shop, shop. Instead, you’ll be guided by thinking about small but special things you can give.

“You can buy sentimental gifts on an affordable budget,” says Melissa Sid, consumer savings expert at MySavings.com. “Personalized Photo Mugs, Magnets [and] Tabletop photo gifts often go on sale for cheap online and at your local drugstore photo lab. This is a great way to buy a meaningful gift on a budget.

Understand that the holidays aren’t really about the money; they’re about memories

They say that money cannot buy happiness. This is debatable because the money can buy health care, groceries, and cover other essentials like utility bills. But what seems somewhat certain is that money isn’t the thing that makes the holidays so special, especially when it comes to gifts.

In other words, you can’t buy someone else’s happiness. And as much as retailers try to convince us that shopping will make the holidays memorable, that’s simply not true.

“The truth is, we don’t really need to spend that much to make the holidays memorable,” said Andrew Johnson, general manager of the Substance Abuse and Addiction Hotline. “It is important to understand that expensive and extravagant items and gifts, in the form of more, are not always memorable.

“Remember, holidays [are] Time to show love to the people you love, and what better way to show people you love and care for them is by giving them personalized gifts and choosing to spend your time with them. This way, you won’t break the bank.”

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 68% of Americans more inclined to spend wildly during the holidays: 10 expert tips for sticking to your budget

Source: www.bing.com