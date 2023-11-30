67-Year-Old Man Who Left the US for Mexico: I'm Happily Retired—But I 'Really Regret' Doing These 3 Things in My 20s

It’s been five years since I retired, and, like most retirees, I’ve had a lot of time to think. Moving away from the hustle and bustle of California to a more peaceful environment and lifestyle in Mazatlan, Mexico has also given me the opportunity to reflect on what’s important.

At 67, I often wonder if I would have done things differently, knowing what I know now. This type of reflection may produce some regrets, but it also produces valuable insights that I can now apply in my life.

I believe wisdom comes with age and experience. Although I’m happily retired, here are three things I really regret doing in my 20s — and my best advice for growing up with a more positive mindset:

1. Not thinking enough about the future

I never thought about my finances when I was younger. My Italian immigrant father expected me to run the household. that was it.

Only women did the work of getting married and having children. No one taught me about earning money, saving it or investing it. However, I try not to blame my parents, because they did the best they could with the equipment they had at the time.

When I was younger, I never really thought about getting “old” and even now the concept seems strange. I never thought about the need for a financial plan in particular.

But what would my life be like now if I had a set career path and followed it? Or thought about saving or investing money 40 years ago? Although I don’t think a person needs $1.2 million to retire comfortably, I imagine that if I had invested just $1,000 at a time, or saved $50 per month for 30 years, I would have How nice it feels.

It won’t be millions, but it will be some.

2. Not always living in the moment

As a single mom, I can cut myself some slack, but I regret not spending more quality time with my three children when they were growing up.

Often, I was overwhelmed with the maintenance of so many bodies – feeding, cleaning, clothing, and attention. I wonder if I could have focused more on them as people rather than on the tasks that needed to be done.

I worked several jobs trying to make ends meet, but they left me exhausted, scattered, and not always the best company.

I tried to give my kids the freedom to pursue their dreams as quickly as possible, and watching as they grow into adults, I think they did.

I see now that what was driving that daily suffering was an illusion. We had a roof over our heads, food on the table, a loving community, and enough of everything we needed. Most of the time we were happy, and my children have grown up to be wonderful people.

The bottom line is that living a simple, happy life is the best example you can give your children.

3. I am not confident that my innate skills and passions will lead to a satisfying and successful career

Thirty-five years ago, the advice “do what you love and the money will follow” was not common. You may get some guidance from a high school counselor or follow your parents’ career path. For many women, often you have just got married.

For a while, I didn’t either. I stumbled around in my 20s doing all kinds of jobs I thought I’d be good at, while avoiding what I was doing. Was Good at writing – because I thought it wasn’t a legitimate way to make a living.

At age 35, I took some community college classes, and I was soon hired as an intern at a daily newspaper, where I flourished. Once I got a taste of doing what I loved and being appreciated for it, I couldn’t go back. It’s never too late to follow your passion.

I tried my best to ensure that my children also had the freedom to pursue their dreams. Our personal gifts are so special and meaningful, and when we share them with the rest of the world, everyone benefits.

janet blazer is a writer who has lived in Mazatlán, Mexico since 2006. A former journalist in California, his work now focuses on expatriate life. Janet’s first book, “Why We Left: An Anthology of American Women Expats” Is an Amazon bestseller. Follow Janet Instagram And Facebook,

