66% of Pinoys who know about Go Negosyo want to become entrepreneurs

A recent OCTA Research survey showed that 66 percent of Filipinos know what the non-profit organization Go Negosio does, which was a clear indication that entrepreneurship remains a major goal of many Filipinos dreaming of a better future.

Joey Concepcion (Photo from Go Negosio’s Facebook page)

In a statement, Go Negosio founder Joey Concepcion welcomed the survey results and said it reaffirmed his advocacy of bringing entrepreneurship closer to Filipinos.

“This inspires us to reaffirm our advocacy of the past 18 years,” he said, adding that the survey results show that Filipinos, “regardless of socio-economic class, aspire to become entrepreneurs.”

In the survey, which was not conducted by Go Negosyo, 66 percent of respondents said they had heard of Go Negosyo.

The highest awareness rating of 81 percent was among respondents in the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Mindanao with 67 percent, Visayas with 63 percent, and Luzon with 53 percent.

Professor Ranjit Rai, chairman of OCTA Research and Development Inc., said an awareness rating of 50 per cent is considered high for an NGO.

“Seven out of ten people in NCR know about Go Negosio,” he stressed.

“Most people are not aware of NGOs, or what they do. Becoming nationally known for an advocacy is already a success. And when you breach 50 per cent (awareness rating), it is already an achievement,” he explained.

The face-to-face survey conducted among 1,200 adult respondents across the country from September 30 to October 4 also revealed that awareness of Go Negosio was almost equally distributed among socio-economic classes: from Class ABC to 56 percent, 58 percent for Class D, and 62 percent for Class E.

For Concepcion, Go Negosio’s high awareness rating could be beneficial to expanding the NGO’s capacity.

He added that “It is now working with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Education (DepEd) on harnessing the high awareness of entrepreneurship to increase the knowledge of entrepreneurship through its free public consultation mall road shows and its programs. doing.” , and Department of Agriculture (DA).

It is also working with the county’s largest corporations to engage the private sector to help the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Source: mb.com.ph