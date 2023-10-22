65 million people are suffering from Long Covid. Our experts say new vaccines are the best defense

New COVID vaccines based on Nobel Prize-winning mRNA technology provide updated protection – especially important in winter, when COVID-19, flu and RSV infections increase.

By Melissa Delaney forbes staff

Ear throbbing. Worry Tiredness. Dizziness Difficulty in breathing. One in five American adults and more than 65 million people worldwide have spent months or years suffering from long-lasting, crippling symptoms, and 155 Americans die from COVID-19-related conditions every day.

“The only way to survive long-term COVID is not to get infected,” said Matthew Binniker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic. forbes Contributor. This update makes a new series of vaccines “an essential tool in our ongoing fight against Covid-19,” he wrote., They reduce your chances of getting COVID-19 and long-term COVID, and can reduce the effects of both. And the shots are especially important in the winter months, when COVID-19, flu and RSV rates increase.

As virus transmission, hospitalizations and deaths increased this fall, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two updated vaccines for emergency use in September, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Everyone above 6 months of age should get a shot.

Developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the vaccines are based on messenger RNA technology in older versions, but the mRNA has been altered to trigger the production of antibodies that protect against the latest subvariant of the Omicron strain, said Dave Wiesner, a biologist at Professor at Davidson College in North Carolina, explained in a forbes Article,

“For the foreseeable future,” Wiesner wrote, “we can probably expect updated COVID-19 shots to be released from time to time.”

These new shots, along with the protein-based Novavax vaccine, which was approved earlier this month, should target the still-evolving Omicron subvariant and could be effective in reducing severe disease and hospitalizations, they said. Said. forbes Contributor Dr. Omar Awan.

COVID-19 vaccines have been a game-changer in a pandemic that has shuttered businesses and schools, isolated families and friends, devastated hospitals and killed nearly 7 million people worldwide. Yet vaccine rates have lagged — less than 70% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated and only 17% had received updated boosters as of the CDC’s last update in May — unprecedented in the development, approval of vaccines. And despite the monumental achievements of implementation, said Dr. Stephen Thomas, director of the Institute for Global Health and Translational Sciences at SUNY Upstate Medical University.

The development of mRNA vaccines was the result of years of work by Dr. Catalin Carico and Dr. Drew Weissman, despite skepticism from some who thought it was not a practical way to make a vaccine. Earlier this month, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his decades-long research that served as the foundation for COVID-19 vaccines. Their approach offered patients the hope of immunity without the need to inject themselves with the actual virus.

“Dr. Kariko and Weissman’s decades of perseverance paved the way for the technology needed to get the world into and out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Mil Etienne, chief of neurology and associate professor of neurology and medicine at WMCHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital. he said. New York Medical College.

forbes Experts share what you need to know about the long-term effects of Covid and the updated vaccines needed to protect yourself from the worst:

